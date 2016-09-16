Antonio Conte has selected new signing David Luiz in his Chelsea starting line-up for Friday's Premier League evening kick-off against Liverpool.

Luiz, 29, makes his second debut for the west London club having re-joined from Paris Saint-Germain in a £32m deal on transfer deadline day.

The Brazil international, whose selection was confirmed by Conte on Thursday, replaces the injured John Terry.

Chelsea's club captain strained foot ligaments in Sunday's 2-2 draw at Swansea City.

Jürgen Klopp has chosen not to start Roberto Firmino after he picked up a minor knock in training earlier this week.

The Brazil international, who bagged a brace in last weekend's 4-1 demolition of defending champions Leicester City, is replaced by Philippe Coutinho.

In the only other Liverpool change, Dejan Lovren returns in the centre of defence, having recovered from an eye injury.

Lucas Leiva, at fault for Jamie Vardy's goal in the victory over Leicester, drops out.

Line-ups

Chelsea: Courtois; Ivanovic, Cahill, Luiz, Azpilicueta; Kanté, Oscar, Matic; Willian, Hazard, Costa

Substitutes: Begovic, Aina, Marcos Alonso, Fabregas, Pedro, Moses, Batshuayi.

Liverpool: Mignolet; Clyne, Matip, Lovren, Milner; Henderson, Wijnaldum, Lallana; Coutinho, Mane, Sturridge

Substitutes: Karius, Lucas, Stewart, Origi, Moreno, Grujic, Ejaria.