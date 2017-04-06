Ian Wright and Danny Murphy have both come out in defence of Diego Costa amidst suggestions the Chelsea striker could face retrospective action after appearing to kick out at Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany.

Costa appeared take Kompany’s legs from underneath him when the pair came together following a challenge during the second half on Wednesday night, which the Blues won 2-1 to take a massive step towards the title.

Referee Mike Dean was right in front of it and saw the whole incident without taking any action while the Football Association will await his report before deciding whether to investigate, with any action likely to result in a suspension for Costa.

Chelsea vs Manchester City player ratings







22 show all Chelsea vs Manchester City player ratings









































1/22 Thibaut Courtois - 6 Completely at fault for Aguero's equaliser - a rare lapse in concentration. Showed his strengths moments later though to deny Sane a one-on-one chance on goal.

2/22 Cesar Azpilicueta - 6 Decision making was on point for much of the evening and kept a calm head under pressure.

3/22 Kurt Zouma - 7 A respectable return to the starting line-up. After months on the sideline he seemed to cope well with both the pace and intensity of the game.

4/22 David Luiz - 7 A fierce and fiery performance from the Brazilian. Hit hard in his challenges and dealt with Aguero well.

5/22 Gary Cahill - 6 Solid as ever in his reading of the game and challenges, both on the deck and in the air.

6/22 Marcos Alonso - 6 Handled his defensive duties well and proved effective on the front foot.

7/22 N'Golo Kante - 6 Industrious as ever with his running and positioning but one of his more quiet evenings. Conceded a sloppy foul on the edge of his own box which City nearly equalised from.

8/22 Cesc Fabregas - 6 Kept the ball moving well in the middle and was relatively effective in dictating the flow of the game.

9/22 Pedro - 7 Dealt well with his defensive responsibilities tonight and got well forward to put the City defence under pressure. Questionable touches/passes here and there but overall a good night from him.

10/22 Eden Hazard - 8 Once again, Hazard proved to be the difference. Took his first goal well from a difficult angle and reacted well in his penalty attempt to grab Chelsea's second.

11/22 Diego Costa - 6 Another mixed performance. Menaced the City backline with his physical presence but his hold-up play was found wanting at times. It ultimately fell to others to make the difference tonight.

12/22 Willy Caballero - 6 Completely misjudged Hazard’s first goal. Despite taking an unfortunate deflection off Kompany, he should have done better in dealing with the strike. To his credit, he saved Hazard’s initial penalty kick but couldn’t stop the forward from following up.

13/22 Fernandinho - 5 His reckless challenge on Pedro cost City dearly and handed the home side their second goal. Too hot-headed.

14/22 John Stones - 6 Dominated in his aerial battles but struggled to deal with Hazard’s pace and quick feet. Had a glorious chance to equalise in the second half but couldn’t find the goal.

15/22 Vincent Kompany - 5 For all his fight and heart, there was a certain sharpness missing to his game tonight. His weak positioning afforded Hazard the space for his first goal while his lack of pace saw him struggle to keep up with the tempo of the game at times.

16/22 Gael Clichy - 6 Linked up with City's forward players well and was a nuisance in getting in behind the Blues defence.

17/22 Fabian Delph - 5 A series of early, well-timed challenges boded well but he looked out of depth at times. Not a surprise given his lack of Premier League football this season.

18/22 Jesus Navas - 5 A quiet evening as a whole. Had very little say for himself.

19/22 Kevin de Bruyne - 6 Sloppy passing in the centre of park let team-mates down on occasion. Kept him self busy nonetheless and wasn’t afraid to take on his opposite men.

20/22 David Silva - 7 One of City’s more effective players - especially in the first half. His slick passing and clever link-up play kept the visitors’ midfield ticking over. Created numerous chances too and found himself well positioned to set up City’s equaliser. Couldn't find that all important equaliser though.

21/22 Leroy Sane - 6 Had the chance to put City ahead after Aguero’s equaliser in the first half. Flashed with brilliance but couldn't sustain such form throughout the night.

22/22 Sergio Aguero - 6 A classic poachers finish for City's goal. Certainly kept the Chelsea backline busy but it wasn't to be his night.

Antonio Conte claimed he did not see the incident at the time before saying it was “impossible to judge this kind of contact”.

And Murphy and Wright both agreed with Conte’s assessment that it would be harsh if Costa had disciplinary action taken against him, while praising Kompany’s reaction.

“It's a little bit stupid but I don't think there will be retrospective action,” Murphy said on Match of the Day.

Kompany and Costa had a physical battle throughout (Getty)

“I thought he should have got a yellow for it. It was a bit of a gesture more than anything. What I do like about it is Kompany's reaction. He hasn't tried to stitch him [Costa] up.”

Wright added: “The referee's right there. How are you going to do retrospective when the referee's looking right at it. I think he's being a bit cute and a bit clever.

“I know what he's doing. I'm in Costa's head there. He's acting like I'm trying to put my feet back down but I'm going to give him a little clip on the way down. But like I say the referee's right there. He can't do him for that surely.”