Eden Hazard declared "we are nearly there" as Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte targeted six wins in the final eight games to clinch the Premier League title.

Hazard scored twice in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Manchester City as Chelsea responded to the defeat to Crystal Palace to maintain a seven-point lead over second-placed Tottenham.

"It is a big win," the Belgian playmaker told BT Sport.

"I don't know if the way we played was beautiful but the most important thing is to win games.

"I think the way we played we can do better but after a defeat it's good to come back here and win three points.

"We are nearly there but there is a long way to go. We have eight games to play. We want to finish top. That's the target. We have some difficult games but we are ready for everything."

Chelsea showed resilience fighting off City.

Goalkeeping errors contributed to the opening goals as Hazard shot through Willy Caballero and Thibaut Courtois gifted City an equaliser, scored by Sergio Aguero.

Hazard saw a penalty saved by Caballero, but tucked in the follow-up to give Chelsea a 2-1 half-time lead which they would not relinquish.

Chelsea face Bournemouth next and Conte called on Hazard and his team-mates to make the season a memorable one.

Chelsea vs Manchester City player ratings







22 show all Chelsea vs Manchester City player ratings









































1/22 Thibaut Courtois - 6 Completely at fault for Aguero's equaliser - a rare lapse in concentration. Showed his strengths moments later though to deny Sane a one-on-one chance on goal.

2/22 Cesar Azpilicueta - 6 Decision making was on point for much of the evening and kept a calm head under pressure.

3/22 Kurt Zouma - 7 A respectable return to the starting line-up. After months on the sideline he seemed to cope well with both the pace and intensity of the game.

4/22 David Luiz - 7 A fierce and fiery performance from the Brazilian. Hit hard in his challenges and dealt with Aguero well.

5/22 Gary Cahill - 6 Solid as ever in his reading of the game and challenges, both on the deck and in the air.

6/22 Marcos Alonso - 6 Handled his defensive duties well and proved effective on the front foot.

7/22 N'Golo Kante - 6 Industrious as ever with his running and positioning but one of his more quiet evenings. Conceded a sloppy foul on the edge of his own box which City nearly equalised from.

8/22 Cesc Fabregas - 6 Kept the ball moving well in the middle and was relatively effective in dictating the flow of the game.

9/22 Pedro - 7 Dealt well with his defensive responsibilities tonight and got well forward to put the City defence under pressure. Questionable touches/passes here and there but overall a good night from him.

10/22 Eden Hazard - 8 Once again, Hazard proved to be the difference. Took his first goal well from a difficult angle and reacted well in his penalty attempt to grab Chelsea's second.

11/22 Diego Costa - 6 Another mixed performance. Menaced the City backline with his physical presence but his hold-up play was found wanting at times. It ultimately fell to others to make the difference tonight.

12/22 Willy Caballero - 6 Completely misjudged Hazard’s first goal. Despite taking an unfortunate deflection off Kompany, he should have done better in dealing with the strike. To his credit, he saved Hazard’s initial penalty kick but couldn’t stop the forward from following up.

13/22 Fernandinho - 5 His reckless challenge on Pedro cost City dearly and handed the home side their second goal. Too hot-headed.

14/22 John Stones - 6 Dominated in his aerial battles but struggled to deal with Hazard’s pace and quick feet. Had a glorious chance to equalise in the second half but couldn’t find the goal.

15/22 Vincent Kompany - 5 For all his fight and heart, there was a certain sharpness missing to his game tonight. His weak positioning afforded Hazard the space for his first goal while his lack of pace saw him struggle to keep up with the tempo of the game at times.

16/22 Gael Clichy - 6 Linked up with City's forward players well and was a nuisance in getting in behind the Blues defence.

17/22 Fabian Delph - 5 A series of early, well-timed challenges boded well but he looked out of depth at times. Not a surprise given his lack of Premier League football this season.

18/22 Jesus Navas - 5 A quiet evening as a whole. Had very little say for himself.

19/22 Kevin de Bruyne - 6 Sloppy passing in the centre of park let team-mates down on occasion. Kept him self busy nonetheless and wasn’t afraid to take on his opposite men.

20/22 David Silva - 7 One of City’s more effective players - especially in the first half. His slick passing and clever link-up play kept the visitors’ midfield ticking over. Created numerous chances too and found himself well positioned to set up City’s equaliser. Couldn't find that all important equaliser though.

21/22 Leroy Sane - 6 Had the chance to put City ahead after Aguero’s equaliser in the first half. Flashed with brilliance but couldn't sustain such form throughout the night.

22/22 Sergio Aguero - 6 A classic poachers finish for City's goal. Certainly kept the Chelsea backline busy but it wasn't to be his night.

Conte said: "Tottenham could win eight games. For this reason to win the title we need 18 points. I think this is the best way for us (to think).

"(Hazard) is an important player. Also he's growing in his mentality. I think he's playing a really good season.

"This season for all my players, for me, we will remember this season if we win.

Chelsea have been set the target of winning their next six games by Antonio Conte ( Getty )

"We must be focused and try to win six games and take three points (six times). If we are able to do this, we will win the title.

"Otherwise it will be a good season, but not a great season. We will remember this season if we win. Usually I like to say only who wins write the history."



Pep Guardiola, previously in charge at Barcelona and Bayern Munich, had never experienced home and away championship defeats to the same opposition manager in the same season. Now he has.

John Stones spurned a stoppage-time opportunity to equalise for City, who must now recalibrate and focus on securing Champions League qualification.

Guardiola believes his side were superior at the Etihad Stadium in December, when Chelsea won 3-1, and at Stamford Bridge, but were beaten by "the details" in the penalty areas.

Hazard beats Willy Cabellero from the penalty spot (Getty)



Guardiola, who felt City's performance was better than in Sunday's draw at Arsenal, said: "Absolutely (City were better than Chelsea). But it's not enough.

"They got six points. We got zero. Football is results. I'm happier than the Arsenal game when we got one point.

"The way we played, I'm so satisfied. I'm a lucky guy to be here with them.

"The Premier League is gone and in the last eight games, we have to think to qualify for the Champions League."

PA