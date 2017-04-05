  1. Sport
  2. Football
  3. Premier League

Chelsea vs Manchester City: What time does it start, where can I watch it and what TV channel is it on?

A look ahead to the Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge

Click to follow
The Independent Football
manchester-city-chelsea.jpg
Manchester City and Chelsea's first meeting was one of this season's best games Getty

Chelsea host Manchester City in a Premier League clash on Wednesday night, as Antonio Conte’s side look to bounce back from their shock defeat to Crystal Palace at the weekend with victory over Pep Guardiola's men.

What time does it start?

The match will kick off at 8.00pm on Wednesday 5 April.

Where can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting at 7.15pm.

Chelsea's 36 players out on loan

Chelsea's 36 players out on loan

  • 1/36 Tammy Abraham

    on loan to Bristol City until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 2/36 Mukhtar Ali

    on loan to Vitesse until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 3/36 Christian Atsu

    on loan to Newcastle United until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 4/36 Victorien Angban

    on loan to Granada until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 5/36 Baba Rahman

    on loan to Schalke 04 until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 6/36 Lewis Baker

    on loan to Vitesse until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 7/36 Nathan Baxter

    on loan to Solihull Moors until 14 May 2017

    Getty

  • 8/36 Jamal Blackman

    on loan to Wycombe Wanderers until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 9/36 Jeremie Boga

    on loan to Granada until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 10/36 Isaiah Brown

    on loan to Huddersfield Town until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 11/36 Andreas Christensen

    on loan to Borussia Mönchengladbach until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 12/36 Jake Clarke-Salter

    on loan to Bristol Rovers until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 13/36 Charlie Colkett

    on loan to Swindon Town until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 14/36 Juan Cuadrado

    on loan to Juventus until 30 June 2019

    Getty

  • 15/36 Cristian Cuevas

    on loan to Sint-Truiden until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 16/36 Fakaty Dabo

    on loan to Swindon Town until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 17/36 Jay Dasilva

    on loan to Charlton Athletic until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 18/36 Matej Delac

    on loan to Mouscron-Péruwelz until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 19/36 Islam Feruz

    on loan to Swindon Town until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 20/36 Michael Hector

    on loan to Eintracht Frankfurt until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 21/36 Tomas Kalas

    on loan to Fulham until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 22/36 Alex Kiwomya

    on loan to Crewe Alexandra until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 23/36 Matt Miazga

    on loan to Vitesse until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 24/36 Miro Muheim

    on loan to Zürich until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 25/36 Nathan

    on loan to Vitesse until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 26/36 Kenneth Omeruo

    on loan to Alanyaspor until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 27/36 Kasey Palmer

    on loan to Huddersfield Town until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 28/36 Danilo Pantic

    on loan to Excelsior until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 29/36 Mario Pasalic

    on loan to Milan until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 30/36 Lucas Piazon

    on loan to Fulham until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 31/36 Loic Remy

    on loan to Crystal Palace until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 32/36 Jhoao Rodriguez

    on loan to Cortuluá until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 33/36 Fikayo Tomori

    on loan to Brighton & Hove Albion until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 34/36 Bertrand Traore

    on loan to Ajax until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 35/36 Marco van Ginkel

    on loan to PSV until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 36/36 Wallace

    on loan to Grêmio until 30 June 2017

    Getty

Team news

Victor Moses was ruled out of the defeat to his former club Crystal Palace with a toe injury and may not have recovered in time for City’s visit.

Pablo Zabaleta is available for the visitors and could replace Jesus Navas at right-back, despite the winger’s commendable stint in defence against Arsenal.

Gabriel Jesus, who has returned to light training, nevertheless remains a long-term absentee, as does injury-prone midfielder Ilkay Gundogan.

Previous meetings

Manchester City 1 Chelsea 3
Premier League, December 2016

Chelsea 0 Manchester City 3
Premier League, April 2016

Chelsea 5 Manchester City 1
FA Cup, February 2016

Form

Chelsea: DWWWL

Manchester City: WWDDD

Odds

Provided by 888.com

Chelsea: 33/25

Manchester City: 43/20

Draw: 12/5

Comments