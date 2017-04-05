Chelsea host Manchester City in a Premier League clash on Wednesday night, as Antonio Conte’s side look to bounce back from their shock defeat to Crystal Palace at the weekend with victory over Pep Guardiola's men.

What time does it start?

The match will kick off at 8.00pm on Wednesday 5 April.

Where can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting at 7.15pm.

Team news

Victor Moses was ruled out of the defeat to his former club Crystal Palace with a toe injury and may not have recovered in time for City’s visit.

Pablo Zabaleta is available for the visitors and could replace Jesus Navas at right-back, despite the winger’s commendable stint in defence against Arsenal.

Gabriel Jesus, who has returned to light training, nevertheless remains a long-term absentee, as does injury-prone midfielder Ilkay Gundogan.

Previous meetings

Manchester City 1 Chelsea 3

Premier League, December 2016

Chelsea 0 Manchester City 3

Premier League, April 2016

Chelsea 5 Manchester City 1

FA Cup, February 2016

Form

Chelsea: DWWWL

Manchester City: WWDDD

Odds

Provided by 888.com

Chelsea: 33/25

Manchester City: 43/20

Draw: 12/5