Chelsea host Manchester City in a Premier League clash on Wednesday night, as Antonio Conte’s side look to bounce back from their shock defeat to Crystal Palace at the weekend with victory over Pep Guardiola's men.
What time does it start?
The match will kick off at 8.00pm on Wednesday 5 April.
Where can I watch it?
It will be shown live on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting at 7.15pm.
Chelsea's 36 players out on loan
-
1/36 Tammy Abraham
on loan to Bristol City until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
2/36 Mukhtar Ali
on loan to Vitesse until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
3/36 Christian Atsu
on loan to Newcastle United until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
4/36 Victorien Angban
on loan to Granada until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
5/36 Baba Rahman
on loan to Schalke 04 until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
6/36 Lewis Baker
on loan to Vitesse until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
7/36 Nathan Baxter
on loan to Solihull Moors until 14 May 2017
Getty
-
8/36 Jamal Blackman
on loan to Wycombe Wanderers until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
9/36 Jeremie Boga
on loan to Granada until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
10/36 Isaiah Brown
on loan to Huddersfield Town until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
11/36 Andreas Christensen
on loan to Borussia Mönchengladbach until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
12/36 Jake Clarke-Salter
on loan to Bristol Rovers until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
13/36 Charlie Colkett
on loan to Swindon Town until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
14/36 Juan Cuadrado
on loan to Juventus until 30 June 2019
Getty
-
15/36 Cristian Cuevas
on loan to Sint-Truiden until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
16/36 Fakaty Dabo
on loan to Swindon Town until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
17/36 Jay Dasilva
on loan to Charlton Athletic until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
18/36 Matej Delac
on loan to Mouscron-Péruwelz until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
19/36 Islam Feruz
on loan to Swindon Town until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
20/36 Michael Hector
on loan to Eintracht Frankfurt until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
21/36 Tomas Kalas
on loan to Fulham until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
22/36 Alex Kiwomya
on loan to Crewe Alexandra until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
23/36 Matt Miazga
on loan to Vitesse until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
24/36 Miro Muheim
on loan to Zürich until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
25/36 Nathan
on loan to Vitesse until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
26/36 Kenneth Omeruo
on loan to Alanyaspor until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
27/36 Kasey Palmer
on loan to Huddersfield Town until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
28/36 Danilo Pantic
on loan to Excelsior until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
29/36 Mario Pasalic
on loan to Milan until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
30/36 Lucas Piazon
on loan to Fulham until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
31/36 Loic Remy
on loan to Crystal Palace until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
32/36 Jhoao Rodriguez
on loan to Cortuluá until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
33/36 Fikayo Tomori
on loan to Brighton & Hove Albion until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
34/36 Bertrand Traore
on loan to Ajax until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
35/36 Marco van Ginkel
on loan to PSV until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
36/36 Wallace
on loan to Grêmio until 30 June 2017
Getty
Team news
Victor Moses was ruled out of the defeat to his former club Crystal Palace with a toe injury and may not have recovered in time for City’s visit.
Pablo Zabaleta is available for the visitors and could replace Jesus Navas at right-back, despite the winger’s commendable stint in defence against Arsenal.
Gabriel Jesus, who has returned to light training, nevertheless remains a long-term absentee, as does injury-prone midfielder Ilkay Gundogan.
Previous meetings
Manchester City 1 Chelsea 3
Premier League, December 2016
Chelsea 0 Manchester City 3
Premier League, April 2016
Chelsea 5 Manchester City 1
FA Cup, February 2016
Form
Chelsea: DWWWL
Manchester City: WWDDD
Odds
Provided by 888.com
Chelsea: 33/25
Manchester City: 43/20
Draw: 12/5
