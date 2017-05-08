Antonio Conte is on the verge of winning the Premier League title in his debut season in charge of Chelsea. His side need a maximum of two wins from their favourable run-in to secure the title over London rivals Tottenham, but will be wary of the threat of Middlesbrough.

Their opponents travel to Stamford Bridge on the back of a 2-2 draw against Manchester City, a game in which Boro lead until a late equaliser from Gabriel Jesus ensured the spoils were shared. The result somewhat epitomises the Teeside club’s season, which has shown plenty of signs of promise, but has faltered at key moments.

Chelsea also have distractions to handle in the form of a looming FA Cup Final against Arsenal and transfer speculation surrounding striker Diego Costa. While Conte, proven to be a hard taskmaster who squeezes every ounce of commitment from his players, will try to ensure they stay focused game-to-game, there is always the chance they could slip: and Tottenham lay in wait.

In terms of team news, David Luiz faces a late fitness test to determine whether or not he will play a part. If he doesn’t, Nathan Ake is an excellent deputy to be able to rely on, a fact which Conte himself has reiterated in the lead up to the game. Victor Valdes is in contention to return for the visitors after a layoff with a rib injury, while Grant Leadbitter will also be assessed ahead of the trip to London.

The match carries high stakes as Middlesbrough struggle to stay afloat in the league and Chelsea look to win it for the fifth time. If Agnew’s side can show more of the potency in front of goal which they displayed against Manchester City, Boro could have a chance. However, it remains to be seen if the imperious Chelsea, who have won their last four games in all competitions, will afford their opponents the opportunity.

What time does it start?

Chelsea vs Middlesbrough kicks off at 20:00 on Monday 8th May.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports 1 from 19:00. Highlights will be shown on the same channel at 01:00 on Tuesday 9th May.

It’s a big game for…

Diego Costa. The enigmatic striker is once again linked with a mega-money move to China and he will need to keep his focus until the end of the season if he is to win his second Premier League title with the club. While the sums being discussed are undoubtedly head-turning, the 19-goal centre forward can win games on his own and will be relied upon by manager Antonio Conte to help break down a stubborn Middlesbrough defence.

Weird / best stat…

Middlesbrough have scored just 26 league goals this season, the joint least (along with relegated Sunderland) in England’s top four leagues. Chelsea have scored 72, the most in the Premier League.

Diego Costa scored the only goal of the game the last time the two teams met (Getty)



Remember when…

Middlesbrough beat Chelsea in consecutive games for the first time since the 70’s in 2006. They beat the Londoners 3-0 (February 2006) and 2-1 (August 2006) in home league meetings.

Player to watch...

Ben Gibson. The centre back is reportedly a summer target for a number of clubs and Middlesbrough will demand a hefty fee for the 24 year old, who has impressed all season. Strong, composed and comfortable on the ball, Gibson is said to be viewed by Conte as a potential replacement for the outbound John Terry, and the defender has the chance to prove it on Monday night.

Past three meetings…

Middlesbrough 0-1 Chelsea, Premier League, November 2016

Middlesbrough 0-2 Chelsea, FA Cup, February 2013

Chelsea 2-0 Middlesbrough, Premier League, 2009

Form guide…

Chelsea: WWWLW

Middlesbrough: DWLLD

Odds…

Chelsea to win: 1/7

Middlesbrough to win: 19/1

Draw: 7/1