Diego Costa ended his lean streak with a double as Premier League leaders Chelsea beat Southampton 4-2 to restore their seven-point advantage over Tottenham.

Cesc Fabregas, Costa and Eden Hazard were substitutes in last Saturday's FA Cup semi-final win over Spurs, largely because of the proximity of this fixture.

And all three were instrumental as Antonio Conte's side moved within 12 points of the title with five games remaining.

Hazard scored Chelsea's first following a Fabregas through-ball and Costa lay-off.

Gary Cahill, back after gastroenteritis, headed in Chelsea's second to give the hosts a half-time lead after ex-Blues midfielder Oriel Romeu netted for Saints.

And Costa notched his 50th Premier League goal from a Fabregas pass to end a seven-match scoreless run early in the second half and added a late fourth before Ryan Bertrand's late consolation.

How did we rate each player as Conte's side went seven points clear? Take a look at the gallery above to find out.

Do you agree with our ratings? Who was your man of the match? Let us know in the comments...

Additional reporting by PA