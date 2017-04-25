  1. Sport
Chelsea vs Southampton player ratings: Diego Costa, Eden Hazard and Cesc Fabregas all impress on return

How did we rate the players as Antonio Conte's side went seven points clear?

Chelsea 4 Southampton 2 player ratings

  • 1/22 Thibaut Courtois – 5 out of 10

    Getty

  • 2/22 Cesar Azpilicueta – 4 out of 10

    GettyGetty

  • 3/22 David Luiz – 7 out of 10

    Getty

  • 4/22 Gary Cahill – 7 out of 10

    Getty

  • 5/22 Victor Moses – 6 out of 10

    Getty

  • 6/22 N’Golo Kante – 7 out of 10

    Getty

  • 7/22 Nemanja Matic – 6 out of 10

    Getty

  • 8/22 Marcos Alonso – 7 out of 10

    Getty

  • 9/22 Cesc Fabregas – 8 out of 10

    Getty

  • 10/22 Eden Hazard – 8 out of 10

    Getty

  • 11/22 Diego Costa – 9 out of 10

    Getty

  • 12/22 Fraser Forster – 5 out of 10

    Getty

  • 13/22 Cedric Soares – 5 out of 10

    Getty

  • 14/22 Jack Stephens – 4 out of 10

    Getty

  • 15/22 Maya Yoshida – 6 out of 10

    Getty

  • 16/22 Ryan Bertrand – 6 out of 10

    Getty

  • 17/22 Steven Davis – 4 out of 10

    Getty

  • 18/22 Oriol Romeu – 7 out of 10

    Getty

  • 19/22 James Ward-Prowse – 5 out of 10

    Getty

  • 20/22 Dusan Tadic – 4 out of 10

    Getty

  • 21/22 Sofiane Boufal – 5 out of 10

    Getty

  • 22/22 Manolo Gabbiadini – 5 out of 10

    Getty

Diego Costa ended his lean streak with a double as Premier League leaders Chelsea beat Southampton 4-2 to restore their seven-point advantage over Tottenham.

Cesc Fabregas, Costa and Eden Hazard were substitutes in last Saturday's FA Cup semi-final win over Spurs, largely because of the proximity of this fixture.

And all three were instrumental as Antonio Conte's side moved within 12 points of the title with five games remaining.

Chelsea back on track at the top after win over Southampton

Hazard scored Chelsea's first following a Fabregas through-ball and Costa lay-off.

Gary Cahill, back after gastroenteritis, headed in Chelsea's second to give the hosts a half-time lead after ex-Blues midfielder Oriel Romeu netted for Saints.

And Costa notched his 50th Premier League goal from a Fabregas pass to end a seven-match scoreless run early in the second half and added a late fourth before Ryan Bertrand's late consolation.

How did we rate each player as Conte's side went seven points clear? Take a look at the gallery above to find out.

Do you agree with our ratings? Who was your man of the match? Let us know in the comments...

Additional reporting by PA

