Everything you need to know about Chelsea vs Stoke

It’s a big game for…

Jon Walters: The Stoke forward hasn’t scored since his goal in the Potters’ 2-0 victory over Burnley at the beginning of the month. With Marko Arnautovic out through suspension too, Walters may be the visitors’ main hope of a goal at Stamford Bridge.

Weird stat…

1: In the last three meetings between the two sides, neither team has scored more than one goal.

Remember when…

In an affair between the two sides in April 2015, Charlie Adam scored this audacious effort from his own half but saw his side fall to a 2-1 defeat.

Player to watch…

Eden Hazard: After a pretty dismal campaign last season, the Belgian looks invigorated under new boss Antonio Conte. The tricky winger seems to have an almost telepathic understanding with team-mate Pedro and Stoke City will have to pay particular attention to these to avoid a drubbing from what seems like an unstoppable Chelsea side at the moment.

Eden Hazard celebrates scoring for Chelsea against Bournemouth ( Getty )

Past three meetings…

Chelsea 1 (Traore) Stoke 1 (Diouf), Premier League, March 2016

Stoke 1 (Arnautovic) Chelsea 0, Premier League, November 2015

Stoke 1 (Walters) Chelsea 1 (Remy) (Stoke win on penalties) EFL Cup, October 2015

Form guide…

Chelsea: WWWWWW

Stoke: LWWLDD

Charlie Adam scored against Chelsea from his own half (Getty)



Vital information…

Kick-off time: 15:00, Saturday 31st December 2016

TV: Highlights on Match of the Day, BBC TWO – 10pm

Odds…

Chelsea to win: 2/7

Stoke to win: 12/1

Draw: 5/1