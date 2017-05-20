Champions Chelsea face Sunderland with the hosts all set for their Premier League title coronation.

Antonio Conte’s side clinched the English top-flight crown for the sixth time in their history with a 1-0 win at West Brown on 12th May. It promises to be an emotional afternoon at Stamford Bridge, with the Blues bidding farewell to captain John Terry as well as lifting the Premier League trophy following the conclusion of the match with the Black Cats.

Sunderland visit West London knowing it will be their last match in the top-flight for at least a year. Following a miserable season, uncertainty remains over whether David Moyes will be the man entrusted by owner Ellis Short to mount a Championship promotion push next term.

The 5 key moments that won Chelsea the title







1/5 1. The second half of Arsenal 3-0 Chelsea, 24 September The biggest defeat of Chelsea’s season, but also one of the biggest reasons they have won the title. It brought an epiphany. The way that Arsenal simply tore at Antonio Conte’s defence to go 3-0 up by half-time made the Italian realise something was fundamentally wrong with his team. There were huge gaps in the team structure, and it looked at that point like there was still a huge gap between Chelsea and even challenging for the title. That instantly changed, because Conte changed the formation. In that second half, he went to a three-at-the-back that had been on his mind but hadn’t yet been tried on a pitch. Chelsea immediately went on that 13-game winning run, never really looking back. Getty Images

2/5 2. Chelsea 4-0 Manchester United, 23 October Chelsea had at this point impressively won two games in a row, and looked like they were building, but this match showed there was so much more to it than just a temporary transformation from the change in formation. It showed the quantum leap they had already made. There was of course much more to this match than just winning a big game, too, given that the players were up against their old manager Jose Mourinho just 10 months after he had been sacked following a sensational team collapse in 2015-16. They performed like they had a point to prove, and made an utterly compelling argument from the very start, when Pedro scored after mere seconds. It felt like many ghosts from the previous campaign had been banished, as well as any lingering doubts. They were on another level. Getty Images

3/5 3. Manchester City 1-3 Chelsea, 3 December Arguably the Premier League game of the season in terms of excitement, but also the game when Chelsea’s winning run became an exhilarating title surge; when momentum really picked up - and that despite City doing so much to try and stop it. This was just another case of turning a negative into a positive, as they completely turned a game. Determined to get their top spot back, Pep Guardiola’s City absolutely battered Chelsea in the first half, and could have been out of sight. Conte’s side just about held firm despite Gary Cahill’s own goal, though, tightened up at half-time and then responded with a series of rapid attacks City simply couldn’t handle. Really, it was the response of champions, and the moment when Chelsea properly emerged as the obvious next champions. That’s how significant the win felt. That’s how much confidence Conte said they gleaned from it. AFP/Getty Images

4/5 4. Leicester City 0-3 Chelsea, 14 January If the defeat at Arsenal was a defining moment for Conte’s tactics, this win at the former champions was the defining moment in terms of everything else to do with the team. Sure, the final score may make it look elementary, but the week had been anything but. It was maybe the most challenging. Chelsea’s 13-game winning streak had just come ended at Tottenham and their top scorer's Blues career was coming to an end, after Diego Costa got into an altercation at training following speculation he might be on the move to China. It really looked like it could all cave in, when Chelsea would lose their edge, and their nerve. Instead, it brought more progress. The team killed Leicester 3-0 thanks to two goals from Marcos Alonso and one from Pedro, before Conte completely killed the controversy by stonewalling it in his press conference. It sent a statement to Costa to get back in line, and a statement to the rest of the Premier League that there was so much more to this team than one scorer. AFP/Getty Images

5/5 5. Chelsea 4-2 Tottenham Hotspur, 22 April This may have been an FA Cup semi-final, but it was one with a significance far beyond making the final. It was really the final test in the title race, a referendum on which of the two sides was actually better. That may seem ridiculous now, but that was very much the feel that of week. A stuttering Chelsea had been resoundingly beaten 2-0 at Manchester United, allowing a surging Spurs to cut the lead to four points. It seemed like it was all only going in one direction, but that a Tottenham win could completely divert the destination of the title. There was instead only ever one winner. Conte’s side simply cut Spurs' legs away. Every time Tottenham responded, Chelsea just showed they had that bit more, they were that bit better. The impressive high quality of the two clinching goals from Eden Hazard and Nemanja Matic only emphasised it all. It was the story of the season. Every setback only brought another surge. AFP/Getty Images

What time does it start?

Chelsea vs Sunderland kicks off at 15.00 BST

Where can I watch it?

The match will be not be shown live on UK television, but highlights will be shown at 22.30 BST on BBC One.

It’s a big game for…

John Terry. The Chelsea captain makes his final appearance at Stamford Bridge for the club he has served with such distinction. Time will tell whether it is the last match of the former England skipper’s career, with the defender still yet to make a decision over his next move. He is unlikely to start next weekend’s FA Cup final against Arsenal, so the 36-year-old’s goodbye will take centre-stage on Sunday.

John Terry has also been linked with a move to Bournemouth ( Getty )

Best stat…

29: The number of league wins Chelsea have racked up so far this season. Should they defeat the Black Cats, they will become the first team to have reached 30 victories in the Premier League era.

Remember when…

In happier times for Sunderland, Kevin Phillips and Niall Quinn both got on the score sheet twice during a 4-1 win over the Blues in 1999 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uO6QIyrM5jE

Player to watch…

Michy Batshuayi. With the Belgian having finally made his first Premier League start against Watford on Monday, he will be eager to impress once more here and give Conte a selection headache ahead for next week’s Wembley showpiece.

Michy Batshuayi secured the title for Chelsea with his goal at West Brom (Getty)



Past three-meetings…

Sunderland 0 Chelsea 1 (Fabregas), Premier League, December 2016

Sunderland 3 (Khazri, Borini, Defoe) Chelsea 2 (Costa, Matic), Premier League, May 2016

Chelsea 3 (Ivanovic, Pedro, Oscar) Sunderland 1 (Borini), Premier League, December 2015

Form guide…

Chelsea: WWWWWW

Sunderland: LDLLWL

Odds…

Chelsea to win: 2/15

Sunderland to win: 17/1

Draw: 7/1

