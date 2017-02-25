It's a return to normality after last weekend's round of FA Cup fixtures and while there may be a shortage of eye-catching clashes, there's still plenty to get stuck into.

With six of the bottom seven sides in action, today could prove to be a significant turning point as the battle for survival heats up.

Crystal Palace host fellow relegation rivals Middlesbrough in a crunch match for the two struggling sides. With three precious points up the grabs, expect fireworks.

Elsewhere, Sunderland travel to Goodison Park in an difficult fixture for David Moyes' men while Hull take on Burnley at the KCOM Stadium.

League leaders Chelsea welcome the resurgent Swans to Stamford Bridge, Bournemouth travel to West Brom and Watford round up proceedings at Vicarage Road as they go head-to-head with London rivals West Ham.

Saturday's kick-off times:

Chelsea 15:00 Swansea

Crystal Palace 15:00 Middlesbrough

Everton 15:00 Sunderland

Hull 15:00 Burnley

West Brom 15:00 Bournemouth

Watford 17:30 West Ham