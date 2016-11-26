Manchester City will hope to claim consecutive league wins for the first time since September at Turf Moor this lunchtime, where they face Sean Dyche’s Burnley. Follow the latest here.

Follow live updates with our blog below...

Please allow a moment for the live blog to load.

Saturday's Premier League fixtures

All kick-off times are 3.00pm unless stated

Burnley vs Manchester City (12.30pm)

Hull City vs West Bromwich Albion

Leicester City vs Middlesbrough

Liverpool vs Sunderland

Swansea City vs Crystal Palace

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur (5.30pm)