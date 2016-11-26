Chelsea extended their winning sequence to seven Premier League games, coming from behind once again to extend Tottenham's 26-year wait for victory at Stamford Bridge.

Not since Gary Lineker scored the winner in February 1990 have Spurs won at Chelsea and the visitors suffered their first loss of the season as Antonio Conte's Blues responded from conceding a first Premier League goal in 601 minutes.

Pedro's sublime strike cancelled out Christian Eriksen's superb opener and Victor Moses struck what proved to be the winner in a 2-1 success for Chelsea, who have not lost to Spurs at home in 30 games.

Spurs' worries are about more than just facing Chelsea, though. Mauricio Pochettino's men now have just one win in 10 games in all competitions.

Pochettino was keen to move on from May's implosion at Stamford Bridge, when Spurs conceded a two-goal lead in a bad-tempered contest which confirmed Leicester as champions and afterwards saw both sides disciplined by the Football Association.

Chelsea head coach Conte, likewise, wanted his side to focus on the here and now, not seven months previously or dreaming of future glory.

