Chelsea vs Tottenham player ratings: Reborn Victor Moses shines again for Antonio Conte's side in derby win

Not since Gary Lineker scored the winner in February 1990 have Spurs won at Chelsea

  • 1/22 Thibaut Courtois - 6 out of 10

    Barely had anything to do all game, nothing he could do about Tottenham’s goal.

  • 2/22 Cesar Azpilicueta - 6 out of 10

    In the end had a fairly quiet game as Tottenham faded and wasn’t overly tested.

  • 3/22 David Luiz - 6 out of 10

    Made a mistake in the build up to Spurs’ goal, but got better as the game went on.

  • 4/22 Gary Cahill - 6 out of 10

    Ultimately had a fairly easy ride as Tottenham failed to really test Chelsea despite their good first half.

  • 5/22 Victor Moses - 8 out of 10

    Subbed with 10 minutes to go, was at the heart of Chelsea’s revival, his great season continues. Took his goal well.

  • 6/22 Marcos Alonso - 6 out of 10

    The quieter of Chelsea’s wing backs, but was more influential after Chelsea’s disastrous start to the game.

  • 7/22 N'Golo Kante - 7 out of 10

    Outplayed in the first half but his influence grew as Chelsea seized control of proceedings as the game wore on.

  • 8/22 Nemanja Matic - 7 out of 10

    Played in Pedro with a great assist for the first goal and had more and more influence as the game went on.

  • 9/22 Pedro - 7 out of 10

    Took his equalising goal brilliantly and was a constant menace to the Spurs defence helped lead Chelsea’s revival.

  • 10/22 Eden Hazard - 7 out of 10

    Subbed with quarter of an hour to play, not at his influential best particularly in the first half, but improved as game went on.

  • 11/22 Diego Costa - 7 out of 10

    Didn’t score but provided a great assist for Moses’ goal, running threateningly at the Tottenham defence.

  • 12/22 Hugo Lloris - 6 out of 10

    Hardly tested and couldn’t do much about either goal, but still conceded two.

  • 13/22 Kyle Walker - 6 out of 10

    Pacy as ever, but didn’t influence things as much as his manager would have liked.

  • 14/22 Kevin Wimmer - 5 out of 10

    Playing out of position and quite often looked a bit exposed.

  • 15/22 Eric Dier - 6 out of 10

    Like many of his teammates started well but faded as the game wore on.

  • 16/22 Jan Vertonghen - 6 out of 10

    Stifled Chelsea for most of the first half, but ultimately unable to prevent the Blues’ revival.

  • 17/22 Victor Wanyama - 6 out of 10

    Outplayed his more celebrated opposite numbers in the first half, but ultimately was powerless to prevent Chelsea coming back into the game.

  • 18/22 Mousa Dembele - 6 out of 10

    Good first half, but increasingly anonymous as the game wore on.

  • 19/22 Christian Eriksen - 6 out of 10

    Great strike to give Tottenham the lead, but otherwise didn’t influence things much.

  • 20/22 Dele Alli - 6 out of 10

    A quiet game overall and never really threatened the Chelsea defence other than the occasional flash.

  • 21/22 Heung Min-Son - 6 out of 10

    Subbed with half an hour to go. Fairly quiet game, didn’t manage to have much influence. Spurs really miss Eric Lamela.

  • 22/22 Harry Kane - 6 out of 10

    Well marshalled by the Chelsea defence, had a goal correctly ruled out for offside.

Chelsea extended their winning sequence to seven Premier League games, coming from behind once again to extend Tottenham's 26-year wait for victory at Stamford Bridge.

Not since Gary Lineker scored the winner in February 1990 have Spurs won at Chelsea and the visitors suffered their first loss of the season as Antonio Conte's Blues responded from conceding a first Premier League goal in 601 minutes.

Pedro's sublime strike cancelled out Christian Eriksen's superb opener and Victor Moses struck what proved to be the winner in a 2-1 success for Chelsea, who have not lost to Spurs at home in 30 games.

Chelsea come from behind to end Tottenham's unbeaten record

Spurs' worries are about more than just facing Chelsea, though. Mauricio Pochettino's men now have just one win in 10 games in all competitions.

Pochettino was keen to move on from May's implosion at Stamford Bridge, when Spurs conceded a two-goal lead in a bad-tempered contest which confirmed Leicester as champions and afterwards saw both sides disciplined by the Football Association.

Chelsea head coach Conte, likewise, wanted his side to focus on the here and now, not seven months previously or dreaming of future glory.

Additional reporting by PA

