Chelsea vs Middlesbrough player ratings: Diego Costa and Marcos Alonso superb as league leaders win again

We run the rule over the two teams at Stamford Bridge

  • 1/23 Chelsea vs Middlesbrough player ratings

    We run the rule over the two teams.

  • 2/23 Thibaut Courtois - 6 out of 10

    Saw very little of the ball owing to Chelsea's utter dominance.

  • 3/23 Cesar Azpilicueta - 8 out of 10

    Superb. Rock solid in defence and brought the ball out from the back well.

  • 4/23 David Luiz - 7 out of 10

    Accurate passing and strong in the air, didn't give Middlesbrough a sniff.

  • 5/23 Gary Cahill - 7 out of 10

    Made more tackles than any of his team-mates and led by example.

  • 6/23 Victor Moses - 6 out of 10

    His passing left a little bit to be desired and wasn't able to get forward as often as Alonso.

  • 7/23 Cesc Fabregas - 8 out of 10

    Had more touches than any other player. Ran the show from the middle of the park.

  • 8/23 Nemanja Matic - 8 out of 10

    His performances at the tail-end of this season have been very impressive. Dropped back well and scored a great goal.

  • 9/23 Marcos Alonso - 8 out of 10

    A constant attacking threat and got on the score-sheet, too.

  • 10/23 Pedro - 8 out of 10

    Very busy, calm and composed in possession and unlucky not to score.

  • 11/23 Eden Hazard - 7 out of 10

    Not the Belgian's best night, with all of those around him excelling. Subbed off for Willian in the second-half.

  • 12/23 Diego Costa - 8 out of 10

    A typical Costa performance. Harassed the Middlesbrough defence all night and opened the scoring.

  • 13/23 Brad Guzan - 4 out of 10

    Conceded three goals, all straight between his legs. D'oh.

  • 14/23 Fabio - 5 out of 10

    Had a tough evening up against Alonso, and didn't have much of an idea how to stop his runs from deep.

  • 15/23 Calum Chambers - 5 out of 10

    Made several important clearances. Middlesbrough's best defender.

  • 16/23 Ben Gibson - 4 out of 10

    Had an utterly miserable evening in the heart of Boro's defence.

  • 17/23 George Friend - 5 out of 10

    The only Boro defender to have won a tackle all evening. Genuinely.

  • 18/23 Marten de Roon - 6 out of 10

    Boro's best player. Failed to create anything but tigerish in the tackle. Likely to be poached in the summer.

  • 19/23 Adam Clayton - 5 out of 10

    Brave display in the middle of the park alongside De Roon.

  • 20/23 Adam Forshaw - 3 out of 10

    Utterly, utterly anonymous. Subbed off early in the second.

  • 21/23 Adama Traore - 5 out of 10

    Very poor link up play. Consistently fails to live up to his billing.

  • 22/23 Stewart Downing - 5 out of 10

    Ran around a lot; achieved very little.

  • 23/23 Alvaro Negredo - 5 out of 10

    Didn't have a shot on goal all evening.

First-half goals from Spaniards Diego Costa and Marcos Alonso and a tap-in by Nemanja Matic propelled exuberant Chelsea to within three points of clinching the Premier League title on Monday and condemned Middlesbrough to relegation.

Costa got his 20th league goal this season, controlling a ball lofted into the area by compatriot Cesc Fabregas and neatly nutmegging keeper Brad Guzan. Two Spaniards were involved in the second goal, Cesar Azpilicueta feeding Alonso to score.

With Antonio Conte's team buzzing, Matic put away the third in the 65th minute to pile the misery upon Boro, who will join north-east neighbours Sunderland in the second tier next season.

Chelsea relegate Boro to continue their canter towards the title

Chelsea can claim the title in Conte's first season in charge even before nearest rivals Tottenham Hotspur play again if the west London side win at West Bromwich Albion on Friday.

How did we rate the players in Chelsea's comfortable win? Take a look at the gallery above to find out.

Do you agree with our ratings? Who was your man of the match? Let us know in the comments...

Additional reporting by Reuters.

