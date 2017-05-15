Christian Benteke has taken a leaf out of Victor Anichebe’s social media playbook after appearing to accidentally copy and paste an Instagram message thanking fans for their support in Crystal Palace’s 4-0 victory over Hull City on Sunday, without deleting the word “caption” from the post.

The Palace striker got himself on the scoresheet in the 4-0 thumping that confirmed Hull’s relegation to the Championship and ensured that were mathematically safe from the drop, with the Tigers now consigned to the drop along with Middlesbrough and Sunderland.

With celebrations finally able to begin at Selhurst Park at the end of a season that saw them flirt with relegation and sack former manager Alan Pardew, Benteke took to Instagram to thank fans, but he soon faced a strong backlash.

The Belgium international wrote: "Caption: Great win today, a goal and another year @premierleague ! Thanks for the amazing support during the match! 🔴🔵 #CB17 #jumpman.”

Great win today, a goal and another year @premierleague ! Thanks for the amazing support during the match! 🔴🔵 #CB17 #jumpman A post shared by Chris Benteke (@christianbenteke) on May 14, 2017 at 9:22am PDT

Christian Benteke posted this message on Instagram before deleting the word 'caption' (Instagram/christianbenteke)

Benteke – or whoever was running the account – quickly edited the post to remove the errant word, but it had already been spotted and drew similarities to Victor Anichebe’s tweet that began with the message ‘Can you tweet something like’ before a thank you to Sunderland fans for their support.