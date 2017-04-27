Christian Eriksen claims Tottenham's battling win at Crystal Palace proves they are still right in the title race.

Spurs faced being six points off the pace until Eriksen's long-range strike with 12 minutes remaining at Selhurst Park secured a 1-0 triumph and ensured the gap to leaders Chelsea is just four.

It was Denmark midfielder Eriksen's eighth Premier League goal of the season, and he acknowledged it could be the most important.

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham player ratings







22 show all Crystal Palace vs Tottenham player ratings









































1/22 Wayne Hennessey – 6 out of 10 Aside from Eriksen’s screamer, the 30-year-old looked alert today and made a handful of top saves. Getty Images

2/22 Joel Ward – 6 out of 10 Ward pressed forward well today and this provided more width to Palace’s attack going forward. Getty Images

3/22 Martin Kelly – 5 out of 10 Caught out of position at times and failed to clear the danger when it was required on several occasions. Getty Images

4/22 Mamadou Sakho – 7 out of 10 The defender's performance was oozing confidence and belief. He had full control of Kane, until he had to leave the pitch due to injury. AFP/Getty Images

5/22 Jeff Schlupp – 5 out of 10 He tackled well at times, but aside from that he failed to provide any impetus going forward for Palace. Getty Images

6/22 Luka Milivojevic – 6 out of 10 His experience of the game was evident tonight – he was reading the game well and inviting fouls from the frustrated Spurs side. Getty Images

7/22 Jason Puncheon – 5 out of 10 It was a mediocre display today. He was challenging well, but was wasteful in possession at times. AFP/Getty Images

8/22 James McArthur – 6 out of 10 McArthur was always trying to make space and provide an option when his side were in possession. Tackled well, too. Getty Images

9/22 Wilfried Zaha – 7 out of 10 The 24-year-old was certainly Palace’s biggest impact today. He looked lethal when he was picking up the ball and just charging at the Spurs defence. Getty Images

10/22 Andros Townsend – 7 out of 10 He was energetic, confident and causing problems when he was running at the Tottenham defenders. Getty Images

11/22 Christian Benteke – 6 out of 10 He was the target man today for Allardyce’s side today, but he failed to make a proper impact as he did not see enough of the ball. AFP/Getty Images

12/22 Hugo Lloris – 6 out of 10 A lack of activity in the Spurs box made this a very straight forward evening for Lloris. Getty Images

13/22 Kyle Walker – 4 out of 10 His movement was impressive. Aside from that, it’s hard to find something positive to say. His crosses were weak and his shots were dismal. Getty Images

14/22 Eric Dier – 6 out of 10 Dier defended cleverly and pressed up the field well, which provided the midfielders with another outlet and option. AFP/Getty Images

15/22 Toby Alderweireld – 5 out of 10 An unusually lacklustre display today from Alderweireld, who continued to waste possession and make questionable decisions. AFP/Getty Images

16/22 Jan Vertonghen – 7 out of 10 Vertonghen stands his ground well and makes attacking almost impossible for the opposition when he is performing like this. Getty Images

17/22 Ben Davies – 6 out of 10 Davies was pushing up well and using the width of the pitch to his sides advantage. An all round disciplined display. Getty Images

18/22 Victor Wanyama – 5 out of 10 He was lucky not to see a second yellow, but aside from that it was a positive display. He was pinging the ball around well and tackling hard. Getty Images

19/22 Mousa Dembele – 7 out of 10 He was running the midfield prior to his substitution. Dembele looked energetic and he asserted his dominance in the early stages of the fixture. Getty Images

20/22 Christian Eriksen – 8 out of 10 Eriksen’s goal was simply sublime and his moment of magic is what secured the three points for Pochettino’s men. AFP/Getty Images

21/22 Dele Alli – 5 out of 10 The youngster was somewhat invisible in the first half and it failed to improve in the second half. His frustration was evident when he was subbed off. He did not look happy. Getty Images

22/22 Harry Kane – 6 out of 10 The Spurs main man was marked out of the game in the early stages, but the exit of Sakho gave him more time on the ball. He was creating chances, but just failed to convert. Getty Images

"Yes, it was a very big goal. We showed we're still in it," he said.

"We have to focus on ourselves, and of course Chelsea have to lose some points, but that was our chance to keep going and we took it.

"That result gives us a confidence boost for the last five games. We have to keep going, focus on ourselves and see where it ends."

Eriksen's stunning strike keeps Tottenham in the title-race ( Getty )

Tottenham had endured a tough few days, losing the FA Cup semi-final to the Blues on Saturday before Antonio Conte's side beat Southampton 4-2 to stay in control at the top.

They desperately needed a pick-me-up in south London to keep their campaign alive, and that was never going to be easy against an in-form Palace side looking to add Spurs to the scalps of Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool this month alone.

It was exactly the sort of match in which Mauricio Pochettino's men may have dropped points last season, but they are a tougher proposition this term and stretched their winning run to eight Premier League matches.

Tottenham showed great character to beat Palace ( Getty )

The result marked the first time Tottenham have managed eight straight league victories since 1960.

"It was a very tough game and we fought well, the whole team, the subs as well," Eriksen added.

Spurs remain four points behind Chelsea ( Getty )

"Everyone dug in and luckily we took the chance we had.

"After we scored we showed a lot of maturity, we showed we're capable of keeping the ball which a few years ago maybe we wouldn't have done.

"We did that and played it well. We have to do that to win things in the future.

"We're on a good run, we have a lot of confidence and we're giving it our all. We have a chance and that's these last five games."