Leicester City defender Christian Fuchs has joked that ‘chicken is back on the menu’ following the club's 3-1 win against Derby County in the FA Cup, which has helped to ease some of the pressure on manager Claudio Ranieri.

The Premier League champions have struggled for form this season, with Fifa Coach of the Year Ranieri attracting vociferous criticism for last-minute changes in formation, inconsistent team selection and – as it emerged last week – an overhauled dietary policy.

Eyebrows were reportedly raised at the King Power Stadium when Ranieri banned chicken burgers as a post-match meal option, instead insisting that his players ate pasta.

But after the 3-1 victory, which sets up a fifth round clash with Millwall, Fuchs was keen to demonstrate that, not only is team spirit at the club still high, but that chicken is still very much an option in the Leicester City canteen.

Fuchs tweeted: "Chicken is back on the menu #FoxesNeverQuit #NoFuchsGiven."

The Foxes needed extra-time to see off a dogged Derby County, with Abdoul Camara's deflected free-kick cancelling out Andy King’s header and forcing thirty additional minutes.

Ranieri made 10 changes from the side that slumped to a 3-0 home loss against Manchester United, and Leicester’s first-half performance was predictably disjointed, with Derby's Jonathan Mitchell largely untested in goal.

With both teams still level late into the game, Ranieri brought on first-team regulars Riyad Mahrez and Islam Slimani, as well as new signing Wilfred Ndidi. It wasn't long before the trio had helped to change the game.

Ndidi’s fine strike after 94 minutes restored Leicester’s lead, before Demarai Gray’s absolutely superb solo goal sealed Leicester’s place in the next round.

After the match, Ranieri admitted that Leicester have been desperately below par in recent weeks, but praised the instant impact his substitutes made.

"In this moment everything goes wrong - but tonight one thing went right," he commented. "Derby played good football and we won.

"This is what we needed and I wanted. Wilfred Ndidi made a very good goal, as did Demarai Gray. I'm happy with Ndidi. This young player full of personality and good character. We've chosen well.

"We want to do well in all competitions. We want to go forward in the FA Cup. The Premier League is not so good but we have to stay in the Premier League. This fresh air is good for the players."