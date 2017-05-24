Claudio Ranieri is eager to return to management and revealed he would lead another team in England.

The former Leicester City boss has been without a managerial job since being sacked by the Foxes in February, less than a year after leading the club to a remarkable Premier League title.

He has been linked with replacing fellow Italian Walter Mazzarri at Watford, while he is among the favourites for the Crystal Palace job after Sam Allardyce resigned on Tuesday.

Mazzarri and Watford agreed to part ways before the season finished at the weekend after a board meeting led to the decision that the Italian’s future plans did not fit those of the club’s.

Ranieri confirmed that he is looking to return to the dugout as he chases more managerial success, though cast doubt on whether that would be at Vicarage Road.

The Italian told Sky Sports News: "I'm very stimulated to make another great season."

When asked about reports linking him with the vacancy at Watford, Ranieri said they were "only rumours".

He then added: "I feel as well a European coach. Italy, Spain, France, England for me is okay."

PA