Gary Lineker has condemned Leicester City’s decision to sack Claudio Ranieri as “inexplicable, unforgivable and gut-wrenchingly sad”.

Ranieri, who led the relegation-tipped club to a remarkable Premier League title victory last season just nine months ago, was relieved of his duties on Thursday night.

The Italian’s departure was confirmed in a statement on the club’s official website, which claimed that “a change of leadership, while admittedly painful, is necessary in the club’s greatest interest.”

Leicester currently sit one point above the Premier League’s relegation zone and seem destined to be involved in a battle against the drop in the season’s closing months.

Lineker, the former Leicester striker and the club’s most high-profile supporter, took to Twitter to lambaste the decision to part company with Ranieri.

After all that Claudio Ranieri has done for Leicester City, to sack him now is inexplicable, unforgivable and gut-wrenchingly sad. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) February 23, 2017

He tweeted: “After all that Claudio Ranieri has done for Leicester City, to sack him now is inexplicable, unforgivable and gut-wrenchingly sad.”

Ranieri, who was named FIFA’s Coach of the Year just last month, signed a new four-year contract with Leicester last August.

Leicester City celebrate Premier League title







21 show all Leicester City celebrate Premier League title







































1/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title The Premier League trophy arrives at the King Power Stadium. Getty

2/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title Fans joke with an image of Gary Lineker after his promise to present Match of the Day in his pants. Getty

3/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title A Leicester-decorated Rolls Royce arrives for Leicester vs Everton. Getty

4/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title Fans begin to arrive ahead of the match. Getty

5/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title Fans begin to arrive ahead of the match. Getty

6/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title A Leicester fan takes a swipe at the clubs spending more money in the Premier League. Getty

7/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title Another Leicester fan calls for Lineker to deliver on his promise. Getty

8/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title Leicester fans celebrate ahead of the match with Everton. Getty

9/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title Opera singer Andrea Bocelli appears on stage to sing ahead of the match. Getty

10/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title Jamie Vardy celebrates after scoring the opening goal inside five minutes. Getty

11/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title Andy King celebrates after making it 2-0. This content is subject to copyright.

12/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title Claudio Ranieri watches the action unfold. This content is subject to copyright.

13/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title Jamie Vardy smashes home his second from the penalty spot... 2016 Getty Images

14/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title ... and celebrates in front of Everton goalkeeper Joel Robles. 2016 Getty Images

15/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title Vardy celebrates after making it 3-0 - he would later miss another penalty to miss the chance of getting a hat-trick This content is subject to copyright.

16/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title Fans in Thailand watch the action. This content is subject to copyright.

17/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title More fans in Bangkok. This content is subject to copyright.

18/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title Leicester captain Wes Morgan finally lifts the trophy alongside Claudio Ranieri. 2016 Getty Images

19/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title Morgan and Ranieri. Getty

20/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title Ranieri lifts his first ever League title. 2016 Getty Images

21/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha celebrates with the players and staff. 2016 Getty Images

His departure comes just a day after his side's creditable 2-1 away defeat in their Champions League last-16 first leg against Sevilla.

“This has been the most difficult decision we have had to make in nearly seven years since King Power took ownership of Leicester City, but we are duty-bound to put the club’s long-term interests above all sense of personal sentiment, no matter how strong that might be,” said Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, the club’s vice-chairman, in a statement.



“Claudio has brought outstanding qualities to his office. His skilful management, powers of motivation and measured approach have been reflective of the rich experience we always knew he would bring to Leicester City.

“His warmth, charm and charisma have helped transform perceptions of the club and develop its profile on a global scale. We will forever be grateful to him for what he has helped us to achieve,” he added.

Roberto Mancini, Alan Pardew and former Leicester manager Nigel Pearson are among the early favourites to replace Ranieri at the King Power Stadium.