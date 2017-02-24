Jose Mourinho, the Manchester United manager, came out in support of Claudio Ranieri on Thursday night, hours after his counterpart was sacked by Leicester City.

The east Midlands club parted company with Ranieri just nine months after he guided a team tipped for relegation to the Premier League title in one of modern football’s greatest stories.

Ranieri’s departure was confirmed in a statement on the club’s official website, which claimed that “a change of leadership, while admittedly painful, is necessary in the club’s greatest interest.”

Mourinho joined the likes of Gary Lineker and Jamie Carragher in condemning the Leicester board’s decision, but also offered words of encouragement to his contemporary.

“CHAMPION OF ENGLAND and FIFA MANAGER of THE YEAR [Mourinho’s caps]. Sacked,” he wrote on his Instagram account, alongside a picture of the pair together earlier this season.

“That’s the new football Claudio. Keep smiling AMICO. Nobody can delete the history you wrote,” he added.

Ranieri follows Mourinho in losing his job the season after winning the Premier League.

The Portuguese was sacked by Chelsea in December 2015 following a defeat to Ranieri’s Leicester, despite lifting the league title with the west London club the previous May.

Leicester City celebrate Premier League title







21 show all Leicester City celebrate Premier League title







































1/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title The Premier League trophy arrives at the King Power Stadium. Getty

2/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title Fans joke with an image of Gary Lineker after his promise to present Match of the Day in his pants. Getty

3/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title A Leicester-decorated Rolls Royce arrives for Leicester vs Everton. Getty

4/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title Fans begin to arrive ahead of the match. Getty

5/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title Fans begin to arrive ahead of the match. Getty

6/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title A Leicester fan takes a swipe at the clubs spending more money in the Premier League. Getty

7/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title Another Leicester fan calls for Lineker to deliver on his promise. Getty

8/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title Leicester fans celebrate ahead of the match with Everton. Getty

9/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title Opera singer Andrea Bocelli appears on stage to sing ahead of the match. Getty

10/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title Jamie Vardy celebrates after scoring the opening goal inside five minutes. Getty

11/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title Andy King celebrates after making it 2-0. This content is subject to copyright.

12/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title Claudio Ranieri watches the action unfold. This content is subject to copyright.

13/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title Jamie Vardy smashes home his second from the penalty spot... 2016 Getty Images

14/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title ... and celebrates in front of Everton goalkeeper Joel Robles. 2016 Getty Images

15/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title Vardy celebrates after making it 3-0 - he would later miss another penalty to miss the chance of getting a hat-trick This content is subject to copyright.

16/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title Fans in Thailand watch the action. This content is subject to copyright.

17/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title More fans in Bangkok. This content is subject to copyright.

18/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title Leicester captain Wes Morgan finally lifts the trophy alongside Claudio Ranieri. 2016 Getty Images

19/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title Morgan and Ranieri. Getty

20/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title Ranieri lifts his first ever League title. 2016 Getty Images

21/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha celebrates with the players and staff. 2016 Getty Images

Mourinho replaced Ranieri at Stamford Bridge in 2004, when embarking upon his first spell in charge of Chelsea.