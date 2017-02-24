Jose Mourinho, the Manchester United manager, came out in support of Claudio Ranieri on Thursday night, hours after his counterpart was sacked by Leicester City.
The east Midlands club parted company with Ranieri just nine months after he guided a team tipped for relegation to the Premier League title in one of modern football’s greatest stories.
Ranieri’s departure was confirmed in a statement on the club’s official website, which claimed that “a change of leadership, while admittedly painful, is necessary in the club’s greatest interest.”
Mourinho joined the likes of Gary Lineker and Jamie Carragher in condemning the Leicester board’s decision, but also offered words of encouragement to his contemporary.
“CHAMPION OF ENGLAND and FIFA MANAGER of THE YEAR [Mourinho’s caps]. Sacked,” he wrote on his Instagram account, alongside a picture of the pair together earlier this season.
“That’s the new football Claudio. Keep smiling AMICO. Nobody can delete the history you wrote,” he added.
Ranieri follows Mourinho in losing his job the season after winning the Premier League.
The Portuguese was sacked by Chelsea in December 2015 following a defeat to Ranieri’s Leicester, despite lifting the league title with the west London club the previous May.
Leicester City celebrate Premier League title
Leicester City celebrate Premier League title
-
1/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title
The Premier League trophy arrives at the King Power Stadium.
Getty
-
2/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title
Fans joke with an image of Gary Lineker after his promise to present Match of the Day in his pants.
Getty
-
3/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title
A Leicester-decorated Rolls Royce arrives for Leicester vs Everton.
Getty
-
4/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title
Fans begin to arrive ahead of the match.
Getty
-
5/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title
Fans begin to arrive ahead of the match.
Getty
-
6/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title
A Leicester fan takes a swipe at the clubs spending more money in the Premier League.
Getty
-
7/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title
Another Leicester fan calls for Lineker to deliver on his promise.
Getty
-
8/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title
Leicester fans celebrate ahead of the match with Everton.
Getty
-
9/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title
Opera singer Andrea Bocelli appears on stage to sing ahead of the match.
Getty
-
10/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title
Jamie Vardy celebrates after scoring the opening goal inside five minutes.
Getty
-
11/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title
Andy King celebrates after making it 2-0.
This content is subject to copyright.
-
12/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title
Claudio Ranieri watches the action unfold.
This content is subject to copyright.
-
13/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title
Jamie Vardy smashes home his second from the penalty spot...
2016 Getty Images
-
14/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title
... and celebrates in front of Everton goalkeeper Joel Robles.
2016 Getty Images
-
15/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title
Vardy celebrates after making it 3-0 - he would later miss another penalty to miss the chance of getting a hat-trick
This content is subject to copyright.
-
16/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title
Fans in Thailand watch the action.
This content is subject to copyright.
-
17/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title
More fans in Bangkok.
This content is subject to copyright.
-
18/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title
Leicester captain Wes Morgan finally lifts the trophy alongside Claudio Ranieri.
2016 Getty Images
-
19/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title
Morgan and Ranieri.
Getty
-
20/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title
Ranieri lifts his first ever League title.
2016 Getty Images
-
21/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title
Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha celebrates with the players and staff.
2016 Getty Images
Mourinho replaced Ranieri at Stamford Bridge in 2004, when embarking upon his first spell in charge of Chelsea.
- More about:
- Premier League
- Leicester City
- Claudio Ranieri
- Jose Mourinho