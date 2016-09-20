West Ham’s home of 112 years has gone up in flames as filming for a new action movie takes place at Upton Park before its demolition later this year.

The Hammers moved from their former ground – also known as the Boleyn Ground – at the end of last season after moving to the former Olympic Stadium, now called the London Stadium.

The ground was sold off to a developer to be demolished to make way for new housing but prior to that work, filming has taken place for the film “Final Score”, described as ‘Die Hard in a soccer stadium’.

You have seen the photos, now see the video. The Boleyn Big Bang pic.twitter.com/OYG2wnU5Py — West Ham Football (@westhamfootball) September 20, 2016

The scene features a group of heavily-armed criminals seizing the ground with several explosions going off in the stands.

"We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to film in this unique and legendary location," said producer Marc Goldberg.

Explosion takes place at West Ham's old Upton Park stadium pic.twitter.com/0oZytkUrpM — Sportsignings (@Sportsignings) September 19, 2016

This must be heartbreaking for West Ham fans. pic.twitter.com/blyUSLl8vT — Adam Thurston (@athurston_1996) September 19, 2016

"The premiership is the biggest football league in the world and their impending move from Upton Park to the Olympic Stadium has been reported globally.

"We have a stellar team looking to deliver a $20million non-stop action, world class film with a one off unique opportunity to utilise an iconic stadium before it’s demolished. Imagine Die Hard in a Soccer Stadium."