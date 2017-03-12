Craig Shakespeare named Leicester City manager until the end of the season

Craig Shakespeare has been announced as Leicester City's permanent manager until the end of the season.

Shakespeare was named interim boss of the Premier League champions last month, following the sacking of Claudio Ranieri.

He has made the perfect start to his tenure, leading Leicester to victories in their first two matches since the Italian's dismissal, against Liverpool and Hull City.

Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, the vice-chairman of the club, said in a statement published on the club's website that Shakespeare's "great leadership qualities" contributed to the board's decision to appoint him as first team manager for the rest of the season.

“Craig’s skills as a coach and the high regard in which he is held by everyone the Club were well known to us," Srivaddhanaprabha said.

"We always knew the team would be in good hands when we asked him to take charge a fortnight ago.

“He has initiated the type of positive response that we hoped change would bring, showing great leadership qualities and composure under considerable pressure to produce two very important results.

"We have asked him to continue to lead the team this season and we are very happy that he has accepted.”

The club also announced that they will retain all of the existing members of their backroom staff.

Shakespeare joined the club in 2008 as assistant to Nigel Pearson. He left for Hull in the 2010/11 season before returning to the King Power Stadium a year later, eventually ending up as part of Ranieri's backroom team.

After the Italian's sacking Shakespeare was appointed as the club's caretaker manager.

A number of Leicester City's players had publicly backed him for the role and showed it in their performances by winning their first two games after Ranieri's sacking.

“We are very good at doing the simple things and there is no reason to complicate it. He is simplifying what he can, which is helping a lot," midfielder Danny Drinkwater said after the club's 3-1 win against Hull.

"We will support any manager who comes in but every player probably knows Shakes more than anyone else.

"If he does get it then it would be a good fit. We have known him a few years and a few of us have known him a long time. If he does we will support him all the way.”

Defender Danny Simpson had earlier praised Shakespeare in the media as "a top guy who has taken on [the manager's job] very naturally.

"He has kept it simple and told us what he wanted to do and we've done that so let's hope we can carry it on for him," he added.

"He's always been in between whoever the boss is and us, so he's been good."

Shakespeare's first task as Leicester's new first team manager will be attempting to overhaul a 2-1 deficit in their Champions League Round of 16 tie against Sevilla.

Sevilla, who currently sit third in La Liga, led the first-leg 2-0 through goals from Pablo Sarabia and Joaquin Correa before Jamie Vardy scored a precious away goal in the 73rd minute.