Leicester City first-team interim manager Craig Shakespeare will meet with the owners in midweek to discuss taking the job full-time, amid growing expectation he will be offered the role after two successive 3-1 wins.

Fans at the King Power Stadium sang his name during and after the impressive victory over Hull City, a result that marks the first time this season the champions have come from behind to win and also pulls them well five points clear of the relegation zone, heaving beaten Liverpool by the same score on Monday.

Shakespeare himself, however, was giving little away. He merely confirmed that he will sit down with the hierarchy this week, and that he doesn’t “expect” to get the job, although the general feeling around Leicester is that he is the most popular and best-suited candidate amid a relatively fruitless search for a big-name successor.

“Yeah, the idea was that when we sat down on Wednesday, and I was asked to take the Hull game, was we’ll sit down at some point next week and we’ll have a conversation,” Shakespeare said.

“I think the owners will make the decision that is best for the football club. Until I talk to them I don't know what their thoughts are. But I'm quite comfortable with that.”

“I was told the remit was the Liverpool game and then Hull. I've been told now – and I'm quite comfortable with it – that we'll have a talk towards the end of the week. I'm more pleased about the results than anything else.

“It's always nice. I think it means that you must be doing something right. By that I'd like to to say that the team was doing something right. I think they appreciated the lads' efforts.”



Asked whether he now expected the job, Shakespeare said: “I don’t expect anything, if I’m honest. I think I’ve got to go there with an open mind, my remit was to try and win these games, which I’ve done.”

Never more than an assistant or caretaker, Shakespeare joked about the fact that this was the first time he had two successive games as manager.

“I’ve had one game in the past, one at West Brom, one at Leicester, so going into it was a bit of trepidation. I hear some managers with a thousand games. I’m not quite there yet but, two games, nice to actually get a second win.”

Shakespeare was encouraged by the “resilience” his players showed, believing the win over Liverpool restored confidence, and also finally gave a sense of momentum. Even though Hull went ahead through Sam Clucas, Leicester responded through Christian Fuchs, Riyad Mahrez and a Tom Huddlestone own goal, with Mahrez’s strike representing the first time this season he’s scored from open play.

“I've just reminded the players of that. The challenge that we asked of them was to put back to back wins together. Monday night was a difficult game and I thought that the emotion might have been taken out of it. But we started really well today, to go one-nil down in the manner we did, on a counter-attack, we bounced back from it, showed great character and great resilience. I'm really pleased for the players.

“The win the other night gave them confidence. It was a difficult game today compared to Liverpool. But the character that they showed to come from behind was tremendous.

“As I’ve said before, I think in terms of results, it can breed massive confidence and the momentum we’ve just spoken about it, it can be massive in football and the one I’m pleased about is getting the two results.”