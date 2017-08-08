What’s changed?

Where to begin?! Crystal Palace finished last season by surviving on the penultimate weekend, only to lose Sam Allardyce 10 days later and throw their best-laid summer plans in the bin. That said, it was a rare opportunity for the Eagles to take their time over an appointment and they certainly did that, drawing out the process over five weeks before announcing Frank de Boer as the new manager.

As such, Palace enter the new campaign with a different coach preaching a very different style of football and pre-season friendlies have shown off a bold change of system. It’s a lot to take on board, so don’t be surprised if the opening weeks are a little inconsistent.

Broadly speaking, though, Palace have got an ambitious young coach desperate to bounce back after a pretty traumatic spell in charge of Inter. His success at Ajax is easily discounted but they hadn’t won the league for years before his arrival and they haven’t won it since he left. De Boer’s football will likely be the focus and there are going to be times when he is criticised as wily Premier League veterans pick him off with a more direct style.

De Boer is an exciting appointment for Palace (Getty)

The Dutchman is determined to succeed playing his way though, and while it might be frustrating at times it is what the club’s hierarchy bought into and they have earned the trust of their supporters.

While Steve Parish cops plenty of flak, this is the best Crystal Palace have ever been as they enter their fifth consecutive top-flight season. The ownership may have changed slightly, with American investors involved, but as a rule the club is on an upward trajectory – even if there are occasional slips.

Who’s in?

So far just one permanent arrival, defender Jairo Riedewald. The versatile Dutchman was one of Europe’s most highly-rated teenagers but is leaving Ajax after a frustrating 18 months. Still just 20, there is a huge opportunity for him to break out and prove a bargain for £8m.

That’s it for now though in terms of permanent deals, but loan signing Ruben Loftus-Cheek of Chelsea looks likely to play a major role in midfield and Manchester United utility man Timothy Fosu-Mensah is likely to fill the gap Palace have on the right of their back three – also a loan deal - with Joel Ward having failed to impress new boss De Boer since switching positions in pre-season. Calum Chambers was on the shortlist for the role but Arsenal are currently pricing him out of a move.

A right-back or right wing-back is also important, with Andros Townsend likely to start the season in that slightly uncomfortable role, while a replacement for Steve Mandanda is a necessity to challenge Wayne Hennessey for the number 1 jersey.

Palace also want a forward to provide back-up for Christian Benteke. Their biggest signing in attack was done in the opening days of the summer, as Wilfried Zaha penned the biggest contract in the history of the club, committing his peak years to the team that he’s played for since he was a child. Another wideman in a similar mould who can play on the opposite flank is also on the shopping list though.

Who’s out?

Apart from Big Sam?

Well Steve Mandanda had mentally checked out by January and was always heading back to Marseille this summer. They want to bring Yohan Cabaye to join him, but Palace won’t let the Frenchman go without a big offer and hope of a quality replacement.

Cabaye could still leave before the window shuts (Getty)

Mathieu Flamini and Joe Ledley have also departed, with James McArthur likely to follow and Jordon Mutch almost certain to. That leaves a real lack of depth in central midfield but Riedewald can fill in there if Palace don’t address the position by the deadline. McArthur was a target for Newcastle and Aston Villa but both have since brought in alternatives, so don’t completely rule out the Scot remaining at Selhurst Park.

Fraizer Campbell and Jonathan Benteke have left and Loic Remy has returned to Chelsea from his loan, leaving the striking cupboard pretty bare.

How are they going to line up?

Most of what Palace do well will continue to go through Zaha (Getty)

Judging by the pre-season friendlies, it will be a 3-4-3 and a likely backline of Luka Milivojevic, Scott Dann and Jairo Riedewald - though James Tomkins, Joel Ward and Damien Delaney provide depth and a new arrival (likely Fosu-Mensah) can be pencilled in to allow Milivojevic to return to midfield.

Andros Townsend, Jason Puncheon, Yohan Cabaye and Patrick van Aanholt would likely be the strongest midfield four but finding someone more comfortable than Townsend to play as a wing-back would allow him to push into the front three. Ruben Loftus-Cheek appears certain to get significant gametime and Jeffrey Schlupp is a worthy rival to Van Aanholt on the left flank. Luka Milivojevic is a midfielder but more naturally suited to sitting, rather than the energetic box-to-box role called for in De Boer’s 3-4-3. For now he is deputising in defence but will likely feature in the engine room this season too. The January signing is a victim of his own talent in many ways.

The front three will always feature Wilfried Zaha and Christian Benteke but the pre-season rotation of Jason Lokilo, Keshi Anderson and Bakary Sako in the final attacking berth suggests an upgrade is needed. Against Huddersfield we can probably expect:

3-4-3: Hennessey; Milivojevic, Dann, Riedewald; Townsend, Puncheon, Cabaye, Schlupp; Zaha, Benteke, Lokilo.

What’s the one big question that must be answered?

Will the new system work?

Antonio Conte switched mid-season and it transformed Chelsea’s campaign, eventually firing them to a Premier League title.

For some of Palace’s key players, however, this shape doesn’t seem like the most obvious fit.

All eyes will be on De Boer and his system this season (Getty)

What’s the best that could happen?

A good Palace season would consist of breaking the top half and making a deep cup run in either of the domestic trophies. Their ceiling is probably ninth place.

What’s the worst that could happen?

Relegation. Nobody is ever safe and last year was a close shave. If De Boer’s system doesn’t fit then of course the drop is a possibility, but you’d have to say there are likely to be three worse teams.