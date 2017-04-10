Another away game brought another humiliation for an Arsenal team that is so dysfunctional as to make a mockery of Arsene Wenger’s continued management of the club. Their 3-1 defeat at West Bromwich Albion felt like a nadir but this was somehow even worse. They were utterly outplayed all over the pitch by Sam Allardyce’s side who could have scored five or six goals with the chances they created.

Arsenal’s defence was as bad as ever, shredded by Wilfried Zaha, Andros Townsend and Christian Benteke. At the other end of the pitch Arsenal were just as poor, never looking like scoring past a defence that was shockingly permeable until very recently. It was as one-sided a game as you will ever see between a team chasing Champions League football and a team trying to stay up. Given the unbalance of resources, what does that say about the effect of the two managers?

Arsenal came here unchanged from the team that beat West Ham United 3-0 on Wednesday night. But they found a Crystal Palace side starting to learn the Sam Allardyce values that have swiftly dissipated from West Ham. His new team were compact, strong and efficient, everything you would expect from them.

Townsend celebrates his goal ( Getty )

Of course Palace let Arsenal have the ball, they were always going to. But they made sure to get everything right in both boxes, hoping that Arsenal would not. Knowing that Shkodran Mustafi is half the player without Laurent Koscielny alongside him, Palace targeted the Germany centre-back, and it worked.

Mustafi was forced into some desperate lunges for the ball, and was lucky not to be booked when he upended Christian Benteke in the first half. Only when he chopped down Andros Townsend later on was he eventually carded.

By then Palace had already taken the lead with a goal that perfectly illustrated Arsenal’s failings. After a long Wayne Hennessey kick, Benteke beat Gabriel to win the first header. Palace won the second ball too and moved the ball to Wilfried Zaha on the right. He slipped but still squeezed his cross through the defence to Townsend, lurking at the near post. The finish was simple.

Walcott attempts to take the ball past Townsend ( Getty )

Arsenal should have been woken up but they could not force Hennessey into anything difficult during the first half. Emi Martinez was busier, denying Benteke at the near post and an offside Yohan Cabaye from close range. Arsenal needed much much more in the second half.

But Palace came out with more power and more quality. Zaha is in the form of his life and every time he attacked Nacho Monreal he beat him. First he crossed for Benteke, whose shot on the turn was saved by Martinez. Then his cross ended with Benteke tapping in from close range, only for the goal to be disallowed for offside. Palace deserved the second goal but they knew that until they got it they could not relax.

Milivojevic converts from the spot for Palace's third ( Getty )

The pressure was on Wenger to make a change and so Wenger brought on Aaron Ramsey and Olivier Giroud for Danny Welbeck and Mohamed Elneny, neither of whom had contributed anything at all in Arsenal’s dismal first hour.

And yet those changes could do nothing to help Arsenal stop Zaha, the best player on the pitch. One sharp Townsend pass set him away again down the right. Monreal was miles away, Gabriel made half an effort to stop the cross. So Zaha pulled the ball back to Cabaye on the edge of the box, and he looped his shot over Martinez and in.

Martinez might have been unfortunate for the second but the third was his fault. Bellerin was running side-by-side with Townsend but Martinez, desperate to impress, slid in and cleaned them both out. Michael Oliver awarded the penalty and Luka Milivojevic, the new Serbian midfielder, put the ball into the bottom corner.

Arsenal have the same season every year







8 show all Arsenal have the same season every year













1/8 Surprise early defeat A surprise early defeat, such as 2013/14's to Aston Villa or 2015/16's to West Ham United, makes July's Emirates Cup win seem like a distant memory. Getty

2/8 Impressive win against top club A promising win against a title rival, like last season's 3-0 victory over Manchester United or this season's win over Chelsea, has the Emirates hoping for the best again. Getty

3/8 Injuries start to mount up However, a long queue starts to form outside the treatment room. Key players, as well as regular absentees, tend to be the victims. Getty

4/8 November curse strikes again Arsene Wenger's side then begin to unravel in November, with the curse kicking in after an away defeat against one of the top flight's lesser lights. It's around now that the already-faint hopes of a title challenge start to fade. Getty

5/8 Champions League elimination The most predictable part of it all comes in February, with Champions League elimination, usually to Bayern Munich, Barcelona or Monaco, if they are really unlucky. Getty

6/8 Title hopes finally killed off A heavy, signature defeat to a fellow top six side puts paid to any lingering hopes of a title challenge in late February or March. 2013/14's 6-0 reverse at Chelsea, Arsene Wenger's 1,000th game in charge, is perhaps the most memorable example. Getty

7/8 Strong rally to finish The pressure is off, time to turn the style on. A rally at the tail end of the season does wonders for Arsenal's league standing, but little to combat allegations of flakiness. Getty

8/8 Top-four finish Arsene has his 'trophy'. Champions League football is coming to the Emirates again next year. What more could the fans want? Getty

That was 3-0 to Palace, a remarkable scoreline but a totally fair one. Palace had looked like scoring with almost every attack, and on another day they could have scored five or six. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain came on for the last 20 minutes but he could do nothing to turn the game which was already deeply lost. This was not about individual quality. Arsenal had Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil on the pitch, and they contributed nothing.

This was about a team that is well-coached, which knows its own strengths and weaknesses, which adjusts for its opponents, which has a clear plan for every game, lucky enough to face a team that was none of those things. Yes, the Palace players played well and the Arsenal players played badly but that does not happen in a vacuum. This was Sam Allardyce’s triumph, and Arsene Wenger’s failure.