Jamie Carragher launches damning attack on 'cowardly' Arsenal players after defeat at Crystal Palace

Jamie Carragher was damning in his post-match assessment of Arsenal after their humilating 3-0 defeat by Crystal Palace, labelling Arsene Wenger's men a team of "cowards".

The visitors looked lifeless at Selhurst Park as they were outclassed and outplayed by a vastly superior Palace side who threatened with nearly each attack.

Theo Walcott admitted after the game that Arsenal had lacked the hunger to match the determination and desire of their London rivals.

"I think they wanted it more. You could tell from the first whistle," Walcott said after the match.

On hearing Walcott's words, Carragher launched a scathing attack on the Gunners.

"He says this isn't Arsenal, it is! It's been Arsenal for the past 10. 15 years; year in, year out," raged Carragher.

"Sometimes these players, they come out and try to look out for themselves - don't tell me what happened after the game, show me in the game!

"It's now looking like the players want to change. I'm a massive admirer of him but it's time for a change.

1/8 Surprise early defeat A surprise early defeat, such as 2013/14's to Aston Villa or 2015/16's to West Ham United, makes July's Emirates Cup win seem like a distant memory. Getty

2/8 Impressive win against top club A promising win against a title rival, like last season's 3-0 victory over Manchester United or this season's win over Chelsea, has the Emirates hoping for the best again. Getty

3/8 Injuries start to mount up However, a long queue starts to form outside the treatment room. Key players, as well as regular absentees, tend to be the victims. Getty

4/8 November curse strikes again Arsene Wenger's side then begin to unravel in November, with the curse kicking in after an away defeat against one of the top flight's lesser lights. It's around now that the already-faint hopes of a title challenge start to fade. Getty

5/8 Champions League elimination The most predictable part of it all comes in February, with Champions League elimination, usually to Bayern Munich, Barcelona or Monaco, if they are really unlucky. Getty

6/8 Title hopes finally killed off A heavy, signature defeat to a fellow top six side puts paid to any lingering hopes of a title challenge in late February or March. 2013/14's 6-0 reverse at Chelsea, Arsene Wenger's 1,000th game in charge, is perhaps the most memorable example. Getty

7/8 Strong rally to finish The pressure is off, time to turn the style on. A rally at the tail end of the season does wonders for Arsenal's league standing, but little to combat allegations of flakiness. Getty

8/8 Top-four finish Arsene has his 'trophy'. Champions League football is coming to the Emirates again next year. What more could the fans want? Getty

"The whole club looks a problem. It seems this acceptance of top four has set in.

"Forget top four, it shouldn't have anything to do with it for Arsenal - go for trophies, not top four.

"They've lost some thing special that they used to have. Graeme Souness said it best when he said they're a team of son in laws. Who would want their daughter dating one of them?"