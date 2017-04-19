Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish is joining the line-up of BBC’s popular reality show Dragons’ Den.

Parish has been announced as one of the new dragons for the 15th series of the show, along with former banker Jenny Campbell. The pair replace Nick Jenkins and Sarah Willingham for the new series, in episodes which will air later this year.

The show sees entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to five dragons, attempting to win their investment for a portion of their company.

🐉 Steve Parish and Jenny Campbell are the latest Dragons to enter the Den: https://t.co/bhPP38Vjou #DragonsDen pic.twitter.com/qapC8RGf3R — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) April 19, 2017

“I'm thrilled to become a dragon and really excited to meet the entrepreneurs in this series, see what ideas they bring to the den and how I might be able to help them grow,” Parish said.

Parish led a consortium to acquire Crystal Palace in 2010, narrowly saving the club from falling into administration and dropping into the third-tier of English football.

Parish signs autographs for fans ( Getty )

Since then Palace have gone from strength to strength, winning promotion to the Premier League by beating Watford in the 2013 play-off final at Wembley Stadium.

The club also reached the final of last season’s FA Cup, where they were beaten 2-1 by Manchester United.

Parish is not the first member of the Crystal Palace boardroom to dabble in showbiz.

Former chairman Steve Jordan appeared on ITV show Fortune: Million Pound Giveaway alongside Jeffrey Archer, Duncan Bannatyne, Jacqueline Gold and Kanya King, in a format strikingly similar to Dragons Den.