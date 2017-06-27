Crystal Palace appear to not be able to distinguish the difference between new manager Frank de Boer and his twin brother Ronald.

Frank was unveiled as the Eagles’ new manager on Monday, replacing Sam Allardyce, who resigned at the end of last season somewhat surprisingly.

De Boer beat off competition from a number of other applicants for the Selhurst Park job and spoke of how he wanted to make the job his own.

However, Crystal Palace also appear to want to make the job his brother’s too, judging by their Twitter activity.

The club tweeted out the playing career of their new manager from their official account, accompanied with two pictures – only they were of Ronald playing for Ajax and the Netherlands and not of Frank.

And Ronald, who is the current assistant manager of Ajax’s under-19 side, was quick to notice the mistake from Palace.

Its very difficult to find action photos of Frank , that's why they use me instead 😂😂🙈 @CPFC #urnotthefirstandnotthelast @FdeBoerofficial pic.twitter.com/e3JqGrx9A6 — Ronald de Boer (@FrankRonald1970) June 27, 2017

