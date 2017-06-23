Most football fans would say that the similarities between four-time Champions League winners Barcelona and Crystal Palace start – and end – with the club’s similar red and blue striped kits.

But if Frank de Boer has his way, the two clubs will soon have a lot more in common.

That’s at least according to the Dutchman’s twin brother, Ronald, who says that Frank is planning on introducing the slick playing philosophies of Ajax and Barcelona to Crystal Palace – should he decide to take the job.

De Boer has been offered the Palace job after stints in charge of Inter Milan and Ajax.

He has a bulging trophy cabinet, having won four Eredivisie titles while managing Ajax. As a player, he won the Dutch league five times, and also won the Champions League with Ajax as well as La Liga with Barcelona.

When asked on Sky Sports News what Frank would bring to the table at Crystal Palace, his brother replied: “His way of thinking about football.

“We were brought up with the philosophy of Ajax and Barcelona so you can expect a similar style of ball possession but creative because football is entertainment of course.

De Boer held talks with Palace in early June (Getty)



“But it also has to combine with results. Of course, he knows that this is very important.

“You will see a team that is well organised and playing as a team.”

De Boer is looking increasingly likely to take the job with an announcement expected early next week.

Ronald has tipped his brother to succeed at Selhurst Park ( Getty )

Sources close to De Boer told The Independent last week that he was very keen on the role at Selhurst Park, citing the club's passionate fanbase and talented squad.

While the 47-year-old coach has been out of work since leaving Inter, his CV boasts four Eredivisie titles from his six years at Ajax.

The Amsterdam giants have not won the Dutch title since De Boer departed the club, and while league titles may not be on the horizon at Palace, De Boer is known to be relishing the opportunity to manage in the Premier League.