Crystal Palace have begun conducting interviews over their managerial vacancy, with Roger Schmidt and Mauricio Pellegrino among those scheduled for talks this week, and Sean Dyche on Palace's radar.

Dyche is keen to take over at Selhurst Park and has just returned from holiday, but has been slightly put out by Palace's reluctance to firm up their initial interest into a solid offer.

The Burnley boss is on the shortlist - as he has been twice before at Palace - to replace Sam Allardyce, but the Eagles will talk to other coaches, including three candidates who could become only the club's second manager from outside the British Isles.

Former Bayer Leverkusen boss Roger Schmidt will have talks and is an exciting young coach who has Champions League experience and was considered by Watford only for personal terms to be too far apart. The German made his name with Red Bull Salzburg by playing a high-pressing, energetic style of football and that is expected to interest Eagles chairman Steve Parish.

The issue with Schmidt could, as with Watford, come down to money, with the 50 year-old still being paid by Leverkusen as part of his severance package. It is understood to be unlikely but not impossible that he would take a pay cut to resume work.

Mauricio Pellegrino is the dark horse for the role after a brilliant campaign with Alavés in which the newly-promoted side finished ninth in La Liga and reached the Copa del Rey final.

The ex-Liverpool defender is keen to coach in England after stints as an assistant at Anfield and Inter Milan, and as a number 1 with Valencia, Alavés and two clubs in his homeland.

Another as yet unnamed European coach - described as "a veteran" with Premier League experience - is also showing interest in the post and is expected in London this week.