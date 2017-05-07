Sam Allardyce is concerned that Crystal Palace’s players have eased off in the mistaken belief that they have done enough to secure Premier League survival.

Allardyce’s side are four points above the relegation zone with two games left after three straight defeats, the latest of which featured an awful display at the Etihad Stadium.

That poor run has added extra significance to next Sunday’s home match against relegation rivals Hull City, and raised the possibility that Palace may need points from their final match, away to Manchester United, in order to stay up.

2/23 Willy Caballero – 6 out of 10 The keeper only had one real test today and this came in the form of a header from Benteke. He managed to parry the attempt out and keep the scores level. AFP/Getty Images

3/23 Fernandinho – 6 out of 10 The defender was pushing up the pitch well, but at times he needed to track back quicker as he was leaving his side vulnerable at the back. Getty Images

4/23 Vincent Kompany – 7 out of 10 Any striker in the world would be pleased with the goal that Kompany scored – it was terrific. Aside from this, he defended well and made moves from the back. AFP/Getty Images

5/23 Nicolas Otamendi – 7 out of 10 He scored City’s fifth to cap off a tremendous performance. Defensively it was a relatively straight forward day, but he did his job and protected Caballero throughout. AFP/Getty Images

6/23 Gael Clichy – 6 out of 10 Held his position well at the back and was using the width of the ball well with his clearances. AFP/Getty Images

7/23 Yaya Toure – 7 out of 10 He patrolled the middle of the park and was the engine of the City side. His passing was remarkable and he appeared to have no end of energy. AFP/Getty Images

8/23 Leroy Sane – 8 out of 10 As always, the 21-year-old was brimming with confidence and he caused endless problems for the Palace defence. It is a shock that he is not on the scoresheet, but he had several attempts denied by Hennessey. Getty Images

9/23 Kevin De Bruyne – 9 out of 10 He scored the third, assisted the second and made a nuisance of himself throughout. He was energetic, disciplined and he was pinging passes around the pitch all day. Getty Images

10/23 David Silva – 9 out of 10 He opened the scoring for City in under two minutes, which set the side up for success. Following that, it was a simply sensational display. AFP/Getty Images

11/23 Raheem Sterling – 8 out of 10 He scored City’s fourth and assisted the opener. Overall, it was an impressive display from the 22-year-old. Getty Images

12/23 Gabriel Jesus – 8 out of 10 The youngsters work off the ball stood out today – it was opening up the game, creating the space and allowing his side to play the way that they want to. Top stuff. AFP/Getty Images

13/23 Wayne Hennessey – 5 out of 10 The keeper made a handful of remarkable saves, but he conceded five, which is a bad day at the office for any goalkeeper. Getty Images

14/23 Joel Ward – 5 out of 10 Ward was made to look inadequate today against an attacking force of such ability. His lack of pace proved problematic for Palace. Getty Images

15/23 Martin Kelly – 6 out of 10 Kelly did well in terms of his defensive duties, but his weak header put Silva’s opportunity on a plate for the opener. AFP/Getty Images

16/23 Jeff Schlupp – 5 out of 10 His rapid pace saved Palace at times, but he needs to put a lid on his temper and work on his positioning. Getty Images

17/23 Patrick Van Aanholt – 5 out of 10 The ideas were all there for Aanholt, but none of it appeared to go to plan. His clearances were intercepted, he was always shut down in possession and his tackles were reckless. AFP/Getty Images

18/23 James McArthur – 3 out of 10 Saw little of the ball and when he did, he was careless and clumsy. AFP/Getty Images

19/23 Luka Milivojevic – 6 out of 10 The midfielder proved valuable defensively for the visitors today, as he made a number of key tackles and interceptions. AFP/Getty Images

20/23 Jason Puncheon – 5 out of 10 It was a mediocre display from Puncheon, where he looked lost at times. He did not see enough of possession, which meant he had no real impact on the game. AFP/Getty Images

21/23 Wilfried Zaha – 6 out of 10 His confidence in possession was encouraging for Allardyce’s men, but his lack of service did not allow him to show his true potential. Getty Images

22/23 Christian Benteke – 6 out of 10 His headed attempt in the first half was certainly Palace’s best chance of the game, but he failed to put it past Caballero. AFP/Getty Images

23/23 Andros Townsend – 5 out of 10 His loose marking on Sterling allowed the City winger to assist City’s opener. Aside from that, the 25-year-old did not do a lot. Getty Images

Jose Mourinho has added to the relegation intrigue in the last week by suggesting that he may field his Under-23 side against Palace because of fixture congestion caused by United’s Europa League run.

Allardyce hopes such talk proves irrelevant, but he is increasingly worried at the way his side have failed to build on impressive recent victories over Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool.

“I don’t want to even think about going to Old Trafford and needing points to stay in the Premier League,” the Palace manager said. “I want to go and get the points against Hull City.



“That 38-point mark seems to have had a negative effect on our results,” he added. “You can see teams dip away and I think we have. We’ve been guilty of that maybe a little bit. It may be a little bit harsh from me, but it’s certainly something I’m thinking about and have thought about.”

Palace’s display was mired in tactical confusion, as Allardyce started the game with an unfamiliar 5-3-2 formation that featured a three-man central defence made up entirely of full-backs, and an uncomfortable Andros Townsend deployed as a wing-back.

The set-up held out for just 114 seconds before David Silva opened the scoring, and Allardyce decided to revert to a back four after 15 minutes. Defender Martin Kelly suggested in a post-match television interview that Palace had not worked enough in training on their five-man defence, although Allardyce argued the size of the defeat was down to individual mistakes.

“The performance was full of so many errors, which surprised me so much,” the manager said. “I didn’t expect that. At no stage did we frustrate Manchester City.”

Vincent Kompany has played every minute of City’s last five matches ( Getty )

Pep Guardiola’s side have stumbled over the last couple of months, with this victory only their third in nine league matches. It was, however, City’s biggest league win since he took charge last July, with Vincent Kompany, Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and Nicolas Otamendi scored second-half goals to add to Silva’s early effort.

Captain Kompany has played every minute of City’s last five matches, and finally seems to be over the injury problems that have troubled him consistently for the best part of three years. Yet having stopped to speak to reporters in a corridor under the main stand at the Etihad Stadium, he suggested that he will only feel truly over his problems when he is no longer asked about them.

“The happiest I will be is when I go through this corridor and nobody asks me about my fitness,” he said. “We’ll see how long it takes you guys to forget about it. Of course I’m happy. My favourite place to be is on the pitch with those guys.

“I’ve watched them a lot from the stands and I’m really lucky that I still had the chance to get back if I did the right thing – and I’ve done that.”

City are on course for Champions League qualification, but fourth place would only secure a play-off, whereas third would seal a group-stage place.

Kompany added: “At the moment it’s about being in the top four and when that’s achieved it will be about finishing third. There is no chance to relax, especially given the teams competing with us.”