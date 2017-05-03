Christian Benteke wants on-loan defender Mamadou Sakho to make his move to Crystal Palace permanent.

Palace have lost just twice and kept four clean sheets in the eight league games where Sakho, who joined the Eagles from Liverpool in January, has played.

Record signing Benteke was a teammate of Sakho's at Liverpool too and believes once Palace's top-flight status is mathematically assured securing the Frenchman's future should be the club's top priority.

"I'm trying to persuade him to stay but it will be tough," he said in an interview with the Crystal Palace matchday programme ahead of the game with Burnley. "He'll have offers from other clubs, although our chairman and boss will try to get him to stay too.

"He's made such a difference to us. First, we have to make sure we remain in the Prem, but we're not far away now."

Benteke, who joined Palace at the beginning of the season under former manager Alan Pardew, says the club have to improve next season.

"It wasn't the plan when I came to fight relegation," he added. "Next season we have to aim for the top half of the Premier League table."