Crystal Palace host Arsenal in a Premier League clash on Monday night, with Arsène Wenger’s side looking to close the gap on the top four.

What time does it start?

The match will kick off at 8.00pm.

Where can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports 1, with coverage starting at 7.00pm.

Previous meetings

Arsenal 2 Crystal Palace 0

Premier League, January 2017

Arsenal 1 Crystal Palace 1

Premier League, April 2016

Crystal Palace 1 Arsenal 2

Premier League, August 2016

Form

Crystal Palace: WWWWL

Arsenal: WLLDW

Odds

Provided by 888.com

Crystal Palace: 18/5

Arsenal: 8/11

Draw: 31/10