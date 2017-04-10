Crystal Palace host Arsenal in a Premier League clash on Monday night, with Arsène Wenger’s side looking to close the gap on the top four.
What time does it start?
The match will kick off at 8.00pm.
Where can I watch it?
It will be shown live on Sky Sports 1, with coverage starting at 7.00pm.
Arsenal 3 West Ham 0 player ratings
-
1/22 Emiliano Martinez - 7 out of 10
Getty
-
2/22 Hector Bellerin - 7 out of 10
Getty
-
3/22 Shkodran Mustafi - 6 out of 10
Getty
-
4/22 Gabriel - 6 out of 10
Getty
-
5/22 Nacho Monreal - 7 out of 10
Getty
-
6/22 Mohammed Elneny - 7 out of 10
Getty
-
7/22 Granit Xhaka - 6 out of 10
Getty
-
8/22 Theo Walcott - 8 out of 10
Getty
-
9/22 Alexis Sanchez - 7 out of 10
Getty
-
10/22 Mesut Ozil - 8 out of 10
Getty
-
11/22 Danny Welbeck - 6 out of 10
Getty
-
12/22 Darren Randolph - 5 out of 10
Getty
-
13/22 Sam Byram - 5 out of 10
-
14/22 James Collins - 6 out of 10
Getty
-
15/22 Jose Fonte - 5 out of 10
Getty
-
16/22 Arthur Masuaku - 4 out of 10
-
17/22 Chiekhou Kouyate - 6 out of 10
Getty
-
18/22 Mark Noble - 5 out of 10
Getty
-
19/22 Manuel Lanzini - 6 out of 10
Getty
-
20/22 Michail Antonio - 6 out of 10
-
21/22 Andre Ayew - 5 out of 10
Getty
-
22/22 Andy Carroll - 4 out of 10
Getty
Previous meetings
Arsenal 2 Crystal Palace 0
Premier League, January 2017
Arsenal 1 Crystal Palace 1
Premier League, April 2016
Crystal Palace 1 Arsenal 2
Premier League, August 2016
Form
Crystal Palace: WWWWL
Arsenal: WLLDW
Odds
Crystal Palace: 18/5
Arsenal: 8/11
Draw: 31/10
