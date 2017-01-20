It’s a big game for…

Scott Dann: The centre-back will have to lead by example and put in a sublime display at the back in order to crush the brimming confidence of the Everton strike-force following their win against Manchester City.

Best stat…

Home advantage appears to be of little importance between these two clubs, with the hosts having won just three of the last 15 Premier League meetings.

Remember when…

Romelu Lukaku put Everton in front against Palace at Goodison Park with a tremendous strike from a free-kick earlier this season.

Player to watch…

Tom Davies: The Everton youngster picked up man of the match against Pep Guardiola’s City following a prolific performance last weekend. Ronald Koeman will be hoping that he can replicate that form at Selhurst Park.

Past three-meetings…

Everton 1 (Lukaku) Crystal Palace 1 (Benteke), Premier League, September 2016

Crystal Palace 0 Everton 0, Premier League, April 2016

Everton 1 (Lukaku), Crystal Palace 1 (Dann), Premier League, December 2015





Odds

Crystal Palace to win: 43/20

Everton to win: 7/5

Draw: 49/20

(Odds provided by 888 Sport)

Form guide…

Crystal Palace: DLLDLW

Everton: LWDWLW

Vital information…

KICK-OFF TIME: 15:00

TV: N/A