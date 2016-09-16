Alan Pardew's Crystal Palace have managed to get their season back on track. They have won two and drawn two of their last three and their new summer signing Christian Benteke is off the mark. Pardew will feel his team can record another win against a struggling Stoke this Sunday.

As for Stoke, they are in a terrible run of form. In their last match, they were thumped 4-0 at home to Spurs and currently have one point from their opening four fixtures.

It’s a big game for…

Mark Hughes. The former Chelsea striker turned manager will be feeling the pressure after Stoke’s poor start to the season. He will want to try and record a win as soon as possible to ensure that his side does not fall into an early struggle for Premier League survival.

Best stat…

The longest unbeaten streak by either side in the history of this fixture is a 13 game stretch by Crystal Palace, where Stoke failed to beat them between 1989 and 2006.

Remember when...

Crystal Palace secured their Premier League future with a 2-1 victory over Stoke last season. Palace's saviour on the day was Dwight Gayle.

Player to watch…

Benteke. The Belgian striker scored his first league goal for Palace last week when they beat Middlesbrough 2-1 and he could be the man that provides the crucial goals Pardew's side have been desperately lacking.

Predicted line-ups...

Mandanda, Kelly, Delaney, Dann, Ward, McArthur, Flamini, Townsend, Puncheon, Zaha, Benteke.

Given, Pieters, Indi, Shawcross, Cameron, Allen, Whelan, Imbula, Arnautovic, Bony, Bojan.

Past three meetings...

Crystal Palace 2 (Gayle), Stoke City 1 (Adam).

Premier League, May 2016.

Crystal Palace 1 (Zaha), Stoke City 0.

FA Cup, January 2016.

Stoke City 1 (Krkic), Crystal Palace 2 (Wickham, Lee Chung-Yong)

Premier League, December 2015.

Form guide…

Crystal Palace: LLLWDW

Stoke City: WDLWLL

Vital information…

KICK-OFF TIME: 2.15pm

TV: Sky Sports 1

Odds…

Crystal Palace: 1/1

Stoke City: 3/1

DRAW: 5/2