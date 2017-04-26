Tottenham run into in-form Crystal Palace on Wednesday, 24 hours after Chelsea beat Southampton. Spurs will be desperately trying to close the gap back to four points again, but will have to dispatch of a rejuvenated Crystal Palace if they want to extend their winning run in the league to eight games and heap more pressure on Chelsea.

Mauricio Pochettino will be desperate to bounce back after losing to title rivals Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday, but Palace, recent victors over Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool, will provide stern opposition.

With survival all but guaranteed for 12th-placed Palace, Sam Allardyce has hinted at wholesale changes ahead of the London derby to guard against burnout after a testing run of fixtures. However, the attacking triumvirate of Andros Townsend, Christian Benteke and Wilfried Zaha have proved too much to handle for even the strongest defences this season, and a victory for the Eagles could lift them as high as ninth if results go their way.

Chelsea 4 Tottenham 2 player ratings







22 show all Chelsea 4 Tottenham 2 player ratings









































1/22 Thibaut Courtois – 6 out of 10 Aside from the two Tottenham goals, the Belgian keeper made a handful of vital saves to keep his side in it. Getty Images,

2/22 Cesar Azpilicueta – 6 out of 10 Was getting dragged out of position at times, but overall it was a satisfying display. He tackled well and supported the midfielders in possession. Getty Images

3/22 David Luiz – 9 out of 10 His defensive display today was faultless. He tackled hard, led the line at the back and was creating moves from the back. Getty Images,

4/22 Nathan Ake – 7 out of 10 Today was a huge chance for Ake and he certainly performed under pressure. The only issue was that he was diving into challenges – resulting in a number of needless Tottenham free kicks. AFP/Getty Images

5/22 Victor Moses – 8 out of 10 Was certainly one of Chelsea’s top players today. He was energetic, oozing with confidence and he won the penalty for Willian’s second goal. Getty Images

6/22 N’Golo Kante – 8 out of 10 A textbook Kante display. Energetic, powerful, clever and quite simply ran the midfield. He is the engine within the Chelsea side. Getty Images

7/22 Nemanja Matic – 7 out of 10 His somewhat mediocre display was redeemed his sublime strike from distance in the late stages of the game. Getty Images,

8/22 Marcos Alonso – 6 out of 10 He looked dangerous pressing forward, but defensively he was clumsy and gave away a handful of unnecessary fouls. Getty Images

9/22 Willian – 9 out of 10 He appeared to thrive on the pressure of his late introduction to the starting 11, with two goals. His free kick was an example of his endless talent. AFP/Getty Images

10/22 Pedro – 6 out of 10 His pace proved problematic for Spurs, but he did not see enough of the ball in my opinion. AFP/Getty Images

11/22 Michy Batshuayi – 6 out of 10 Hunted possession relentlessly and when he tracked back to defend a corner, he always the one to clear the danger. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

12/22 Hugo Lloris – 4 out of 10 Should have arguably saved Willian’s free kick. Aside from that, it was hard for him to look impressive against such a clinical Chelsea side. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

13/22 Kieran Trippier – 7 out of 10 He was particularly impressive today when he was pumping long balls over the top to Kane and Son from a defensive position. Getty Images

14/22 Eric Dier – 6 out of 10 His work rate was faultless, he created moves going forward and he continued to pump balls into the danger zone. AFP/Getty Images

15/22 Toby Alderweireld – 6 out of 10 Aside from giving away the free kick for Willian’s first goal, he performed well and tackled courageously for the full 90 minutes today. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

16/22 Jan Vertonghen – 6 out of 10 He stood up well when Chelsea were attacking and he made a countless amount of blocks and interceptions. Getty Images

17/22 Victor Wanyama – 6 out o f10 He passed the ball well and was using the width of the pitch well. Defensively there is certainly room for improvement. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

18/22 Mousa Dembele – 7 out of 10 He patrolled the game from the middle of the pitch, used possession well and won a number of the aerial challenges. AFP/Getty Images

19/22 Son Heung-min – 4 out of 10 His decision to slide tackle Moses inside of the area was simply imprudent. Was also very wasteful in possession. Getty Images

20/22 Christian Eriksen – 8 out of 10 He created Kane’s opener and his assist for Alli’s goal will be one of the best that we can expect to see all season. Incredible. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

21/22 Dele Alli – 8 out of 10 His equaliser for Spurs was an impressive strike, which he thoroughly deserved following a top display. Getty Images,

22/22 Harry Kane – 8 out of 10 His headed goal to level the scoring showed top technique from a tricky angle. Today he was energetic, alert and caused the Chelsea defence problems throughout. Getty Images,

What time does it start?

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham kicks off at 20:00.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports 1 from 19:30. Highlights will be shown at 01:30 on Sky Sports 1.

It’s a big game for…

Wilfried Zaha: The tricky winger has proved he is one of the most naturally gifted players in the Premier League this season, and with Wednesday’s opposition Spurs rumoured to be an admirer, he will be keen to prove to Pochettino that he can perform on the big stage.

Best stat…

Harry Kane has scored 18 goals in 24 London derbies in the Premier League (0.75 goals per game). However, he has only scored once in his last four appearances against Palace.

Remember when…

The 2015/16 season was a breakout one for Dele Alli, and he produced a moment of inspiration during Tottenham’s visit to Selhurst Park in January 2016. The England prospect controlled the ball before flicking it over the onrushing Mile Jedinak and expertly volleying past Wayne Hennessey.

Player to watch…

Christian Benteke: Perennial end-of-season performer Christian Benteke has scored five goals in his last five games, including goals against Chelsea, Leicester and Liverpool. The talismanic striker scored a brace to sink former club Liverpool on Sunday and will be looking to add to his impressive tally against high-ranked opposition.

Past three-meetings…

Tottenham 1 (Wanyama) Crystal Palace 0, Premier League August 2016

Tottenham 0 Crystal Palace 1 (Kelly), FA Cup, February 2016

Crystal Palace 1 (Vertonghen OG) Tottenham 3 (Kane, Alli, Chadli), Premier League January 2016

Form guide…

Crystal Palace: WWLWDW

Tottenham: WWWWWL

Odds…





Crystal Palace to win: 9/2

Tottenham to win: 3/5

Draw: 16/5

(Odds provided by 888 Sport)