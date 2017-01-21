Sam Allardyce’s search for a first Premier League win with Crystal Palace will stretch to its sixth game after Seamus Coleman’s late strike consigned the south Londoners to the fourth defeat of his short tenure so far.

Upon taking the job at Selhurst Park, Allardyce may have been confident that even if this costly squad of floundering players continued to underperform, three others elsewhere would still do worse. Then came Swansea’s lunchtime win at Anfield, which dropped Palace into the bottom three and suggested there are few certainties in this season’s relegation scrap.

Allardyce made two changes to the side which wilted at West Ham United last weekend in a bid to stop the rot, which included switching to a very en vogue back three and handing a start to Jeffrey Schlupp, a £12.5m signing from Leicester City debuting at left wing-back. Koeman, by contrast, kept faith in the players that so emphatically dispatched Manchester City, keeping Morgan Schneiderlin among the substitutes.

The hosts began brightest, with Loic Remy threatening in the channels on his first league start, and should have capitalised when James McArthur’s devilish in-swinging cross was met by Christian Benteke, back in the goals after his face-saving midweek brace against Bolton Wanderers. The Belgian striker’s header evaded a rooted Joel Robles but not the crossbar, which it left rattling.

It was the shot in the arm that Everton needed and for the remainder of the first half, Koeman’s men looked likeliest. Kevin Mirallas and Ross Barkley were both denied, before Tom Davies harmlessly cracked an effort well over from range.

The youngster will soon have Schneiderlin and Idrissa Gueye for competition and, even with last week’s heroics in the bank, the onus is on him to make a lasting impression. Yet the stand-out feature of his first-half display – some neat touches aside – was his conspicuously rolled down, bright yellow socks, reminiscent of an era when his uncle, Alan Whittle, became a cult hero at both these clubs.

Romelu Lukaku came closest to breaking the deadlock before the interval, driving a low effort against Wayne Hennessey’s left-hand post. Barkley tapped in the rebound, only to be correctly flagged offside. It seemed the breakthrough was coming and Ramiro Funes Mori should have found it, but Hennessey did well to deny him after Damien Delaney’s poor attempt to clear a corner.

Coleman fires the ball past Wayne Hennessey to secure Everton a 1-0 victory ( Getty )

Everton re-established their dominance after the re-start, enjoying possession of the ball in deep opponent territory, yet still struggled to make it count. Davies’ delightful through ball played in the bright Barkley, whose effort skimmed across the face of Palace’s goal. Minutes later, he repeated the same trick with a shot from the opposite flank but no nearer to finding the net.

Barkley can be a singularly frustrating player, decision-making being his usual downfall, but he was Everton’s driving force here. Only Coleman, a permanently busy presence on the right flank, matched the midfielder’s industry. One of the Republic of Ireland international’s many searching crosses found a connection from Lukaku just before the hour mark, but like his compatriot Benteke, the Belgian was off target.

Coleman's goal came when Palace were temporarily down to 10 men ( Getty )

As were Allardyce’s Palace, who had to wait until the 78th minute to force a save from Robles. It was Benteke again, their only real goal threat, who thumped a low header towards the goalkeeper’s bottom left. A fast, acrobatic stop made it seem a stronger effort. With such a paucity of penetration on display, this game seemed destined for a stalemate. Yet Coleman was still searching, and took advantage while the hosts were temporarily down to 10 men.

Referee Anthony Taylor refused to halt play during a period of late, intense Everton pressure, despite Schlupp laying stricken at the opposite end of the field. As Selhurst Park protested, Davies brilliantly picked out Coleman, who drove in to the penalty area and shot high into the roof of Hennessey’s net. Limbs flew in the away end and the home support made use of their middle fingers.

Sam Allardyce is yet to see his Palace side win a game in the Premier League ( Getty )

Allardyce appeared incensed on the touchline, and he will know that quick turnaround is needed if his spell here is to last significantly longer than his time with the national team. Forget the controversial circumstances of Everton’s late winner. On this display, Palace’s stay in the relegation places may be a long one.

Teams

Crystal Palace (3-5-2): Hennessey; Dann, Delaney, Tomkins; Ward, Cabaye (Ledley, 72), Puncheon, McArthur, Schlupp (Townsend, 88); Remy (Lee, 61), Benteke. Subs not used: Speroni, Kelly, Lee, Ledley, Flamini, Townsend, Kaikai.

Everton (3-4-2-1): Joel; Holgate, Williams, Funes Mori; Coleman, Barry (Schneiderlin, 59), Davies, Baines; Mirallas (Lookman, 72), Barkley (Jagielka, 90+2); Lukaku. Subs not used: Stekelenburg, Jagielka, McCarthy, Valencia, Oviedo, Lookman.

Referee: Anthony Taylor (Greater Manchester)

Attendance: 25,594