Wilfried Zaha has committed his long-term future to Crystal Palace by signing a new five-year contract extension with the club.

The 24-year-old had three years remaining on his old deal but the Eagles were keen to tie him down after a stunning season at Selhurst Park led to firm interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

The deal, announced at midnight on Thursday, comes amid managerial uncertainty for the club after Sam Allardyce resigned on Tuesday.

The deal is understood to be worth more than £100,000-a-week, taking him close to the salary being earned by Christian Benteke – the club’s best paid player.

Zaha has had two spells at Palace after a brief sojourn to Manchester United, and will earn £25m over the course of his next five seasons at the club.

“Palace is in my heart and I don't think the story is over,” Zaha said in a statement from Palace. “I spoke with Steve and I think I still have more to give this Club.

“The supporters have been amazing and I want us to do more than just stay in the League next year. I would like to thank the chairman for being a big part of my journey and his fellow owners for backing me and rewarding my progression. Let's do this!”

Chairman Steve Parish added: “Wilf has been with the club since he was eight years old and in the first team from the day I arrived.

“He is our talisman and someone that week in week out gives everything for the Red and Blue. I'm delighted he has committed his future to us and look forward to climbing up the table with him next year.”