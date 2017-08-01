Jurgen Klopp was left lamenting Daniel Sturridge's misfortune with injuries once again after seeing the Liverpool striker forced off in the closing stages of a 3-0 Audi Cup win at Bayern Munich.

Sturridge left the pitch shortly after scoring his side’s third goal, having appeared to hurt himself while deftly chipping the ball over opposition goalkeeper Sven Ulreich.

Speaking after the victory, which saw Liverpool progress into Wednesday’s final against Atletico Madrid, Klopp confirmed that Sturridge had injured his thigh but could not comment on the severity of the problem.

1/11 Loris Karius - 6 out of 10 The odd nervy moment when coming to collect the ball, but overall he will be happy with his display.

2/11 Trent Alexander-Arnold - 8 out of 10 A novice up against a veteran in Franck Ribery but you could not tell by looking at them, and was not afraid to show strength in the tackle.

3/11 Dejan Lovren - 6 out of 10 A little rash when coming up the pitch to tackle at times, but otherwise an adequate performance.

4/11 Joel Matip - 6 out of 10 Successfully nullified Robert Lewandowski and dealt effectively with the few moments of threatening Bayern play.

5/11 Alberto Moreno - 8 out of 10 Not a performance that will save his Anfield career, but one that may give him a stay of execution. Excellent on the overlap.

6/11 Jordan Henderson - 7 out of 10 Swept up in front of defence well, breaking down Bayern’s long spells of passive possession in Liverpool’s half.

7/11 Emre Can - 7 out of 10 More adventurous than Henderson, but equally effective at pouncing on Bayern’s sloppy passing.

8/11 Philippe Coutinho - 7 out of 10 Quieter than Liverpool’s other star attackers but then he was always likely to be given his deeper role.

9/11 Sadio Mane - 9 out of 10 A handful from the first whistle to his substitution at half-time, caused Rafinha all manner of problems. Will be pleased to have his name on a scoresheet again after the long lay-off, too.

10/11 Mohamed Salah - 8 out of 10 Picked up his fourth pre-season goal, but Klopp will be happier with how dangerous h is all-round play is looking. Brilliant on the break, but also picked up good poaching positions in the box.

11/11 Roberto Firmino - 9 out of 10 Lead the press from the front superbly, and showed guile when linking the play between the rest of Liverpool’s attack.

“[Sturridge] has prepared really well and I just hope this is a small injury and he can play again soon,” he said.

“The goal was great, he had a chance before that; you can see how fast he is and it’s a shame. I hope it’s nothing serious.”

Sturridge's career has been blighted by a long history of injury problems. The 27-year-old has not played over 1,000 minutes of league football in a season since the 2013-14 campaign, in which he finished as the Premier League's second-highest scorer.