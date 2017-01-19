Steven Gerrard calls on Daniel Sturridge to stay and battle for his Liverpool place

Steven Gerrard has suggested that his former team-mate Daniel Sturridge should stay at Liverpool if he wants to get back to his best.

The Merseyside club’s former captain watched on as Sturridge endured a frustrating evening in a 1-0 FA Cup third round replay win over Plymouth Argyle at Home Park.

Sturridge was handed a rare start by Jürgen Klopp, the Liverpool manager, but drew a blank against the League Two outfit before being substituted in the 76th minute.

The England international’s display, in only his eighth start of the season, followed a similarly disappointing performance against Southampton in last week’s EFL Cup semi-final first leg.

Amid reports that Sturridge’s Anfield future could be in doubt, Gerrard advised the 27-year-old to show patience and consider the silverware he could win in the near future with his current club.

“He’s capable of world-class moments and performances and I think Liverpool are on the verge of something really big under this manager,” Gerrard said, while analysing Liverpool’s win for BT Sport.

“Maybe he is frustrated from week to week but there’s a great chance he could get silverware with Liverpool in the near future. If I were him I’d be patient. I think there’s good things on the horizon.”

Gerrard also questioned whether Liverpool would allow Sturridge to leave unless a significant offer came in for the former Manchester City and Chelsea striker’s services.

“Only he knows whether he’s happy, whether he’s frustrated or whether he wants to go somewhere else and challenge himself,” the former midfielder said.



“But Liverpool aren’t going to let him go for cheap. Liverpool need him. He scores goals when he plays, his minutes-to-goals ratio is incredible.

“I’m sure if someone came along with a huge, huge offer and Daniel wanted it there could be a solution there, but as it stands right now, Liverpool need Daniel Sturridge and I can’t see him going anywhere short-term.”

Sturridge’s well-documented fitness problems have often prevented him for replicating his best form for Liverpool, which he briefly showed while playing alongside Luis Suarez during the 2013/14 campaign.

Having clocked up 2,276 minutes of Premier League football that term, Sturridge has managed a combined total of just 2,216 in the two-and-a-half seasons since.