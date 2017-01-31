Tottenham’s Danny Rose has revealed that he discussed reports linking him to Manchester United with manager Mauricio Pochettino and admitted that he has been flattered by such rumours.

But despite United's alleged interest, the 26-year-old defender made it clear that he remains focused on Tottenham and won't allow such talk to 'distract' him.

Rose has consolidated his reputation this season as one of the Premier League's best full-backs, putting in a number of impressive displays for both club and country.

Such performances have allegedly caught the eye of United manager Jose Mourinho who has struggled to settle on a first-choice left-back for his team this season.

Although Rose stated that he was “over the moon” to hear such flattering reports linking him to Old Trafford, the defender appeared focused on winning trophies with his current Tottenham team-mates.

“I have a relationship with my manager where I can go to speak to him, and I have been to him about those reports,” he recently told the London Evening Standard. “We spoke about a lot of things.

“I am not playing football just for the fun of it. I want to win things. I have seen what has been around in the last couple of months. I am over the moon considering what people’s opinions of me were three or four years ago.

“When I am 34 or 35, I want to look back and see that I have won something. That is the next step for this team, and to do it we have to keep everyone for as long as possible."

Rose added that he doesn’t believe any of his team-mates will want to leave White Hart Lane any time soon.

“For the foreseeable future, I don’t think Spurs have to worry about players wanting to leave to achieve success elsewhere,” he said.

“Look at Harry Kane. He is already a legend at Tottenham and he wants to break records and win things here. But if he ever changed [his mind], Harry could still make that decision in five years’ time and he would still be only 28.

“I am going to get my head down, not be distracted by anything else. It shows I am doing something right and shows Tottenham made the right decision to stick with me.”