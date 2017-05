It has been a frustrating season for Arsenal and for Danny Welbeck too. The England striker spent the first half of recovering from a knee ligament injury he sustained last May and the second half trying to get back to his best.

Welbeck is not quite there yet. He made his return at Preston North End in the FA Cup third round on 7 January. More than fourth months on, he only has nine starts and four goals to show for his efforts.

There have been glimpses of what he can do, not least in his double at Southampton in the fourth round of the cup. But he has struggled with niggles and not been able to find a rhythm.

This has been immensely frustrating for Welbeck who has had to watch as Arsenal slipped to fifth place, their worst league finish since 1996. He admitted that it was “really disappointing” for Arsenal to miss out on the top four.

“The way the season has gone, for the club, fans, players, staff it hasn't been the greatest season for us.” Yes, they are in the FA Cup final but Welbeck was honest to say that was not a panacea. “It’s a positive,” Welbeck said. “The league position does not make up for [the cup].”

Welbeck’s problem is that he is trying to find a rhythm after missing so much football over the last two season. First he missed nine months with a knee bruising injury that took longer than anyone expected for him to get over. In February 2016 he was back, but three months later he ruptured knee ligaments again, putting him out of Euro 2016 and the first half of this season too. He only returned in January.

“Obviously being out for so long, twice in two seasons, it's going to be difficult for anybody,” Welbeck admitted. “For me to get back into training and then to get back out on the pitch, and to get the goals, and to be out there in a competitive game was massive for me. And I am looking forward to doing it more in the next few years.”

Welbeck has endured a stop-start season ( Getty )

The problem is that even since returning, Welbeck has had to get his match sharpness and rhythm back, which takes time. “It has been difficult coming back from injury, getting into the team and out of it,” he said.

“I have just got to make sure I'm integrated well into the team. My body has got to get used to the training load and playing in the matches so you do get your niggles here and there, it's something you have got to cope with.”

Those minor problems have indeed been happening, holding Welbeck back.

Welbeck has never hit double figures in a Premier League season ( Getty )

“I feel like I'm coping pretty well and have had no major reaction with my knee,” he said.

“It's just a little niggle here and there with my foot and my big toe. That's the thing that has been putting me out of the team at the moment. It's just a bruise on the bottom of my foot so every time I'm running on it it repeatedly is banging on the bruise.”

The big test will be next season, when Welbeck is asked to play three games in a week again. He has not been able to do that yet. “"I've not done it but I'm looking forward to building on the stage I'm at at the moment,” he said. “Obviously in the future I hope I will be playing three games in a week.” But first he has a final to win.