There is a chance that David de Gea has played his last game for Manchester United, with manager Jose Mourinho saying he will not select the goalkeeper in his starting XI again this season.

Mourinho, who had previously announced that he was going to select deputy goalkeeper Sergio Romero for the forthcoming Europa League final against Ajax, has added that he will also likely start the Argentina international in United’s next match, away to Southampton.

He has also confirmed he will be handing a first-team debut to third-choice Joel Pereira, most likely in United’s final league match of the season, against Crystal Palace. That means that – barring injury – De Gea will not feature for United again this season.

“Joel Pereira is fantastic and I am going to give him a chance to play in one of our three remaining (Premier League) matches,” Mourinho said last week.

“We have two good experienced goalkeepers and this young boy who for me is going to be the Portuguese No 1. He was made in this club.”

Pereira is highly rated by Mourinho ( Getty )

There is also a growing chance that De Gea will not play for United again next season, either, as Real Madrid step up their interest to recruit the Spanish number one.

In 2015 De Gea’s protracted transfer to Real Madrid fell through at the last moment – infuriating then manager Louis van Gaal – and this time around Mourinho is determined to have the player’s future resolved well before the club’s pre-season.

Who could replace David De Gea at United?







12 show all Who could replace David De Gea at United?





















1/12 Who could replace David de Gea? David de Gea has been linked with a return to Spain this summer. But who could United sign to replace the talented 26-year-old? Getty

2/12 Samir Handanović The experienced Slovenian has long been linked with a move to these shores and would be available for significantly less than many of the other names on this list. A solid, if slightly unspectacular, choice to replace De Gea. Getty Images

3/12 Gianluigi Donnarumma The 18-year-old is regarded as the best young goalkeeper in the world, having broke into the AC Milan first-team last season. The player is represented by Mino Raiola, which is a promising sign for United. Getty

4/12 Keylor Navas Real Madrid's original plan to buy David de Gea involved sending Keylor Navas to Old Trafford, something which could well transpire this summer. Getty

5/12 Kasper Schmeichel The Leicester goalkeeper has enjoyed another superb season even as his team has struggled and would be a popular signing, given his father's history with the club. Getty

6/12 Hugo Lloris Spurs wouldn't let their captain leave without a fight, but Lloris recently refused to rule out a move away from White Hart Lane, claiming he would only stay at the club for as long as Mauricio Pochettino was coach. Getty

7/12 Jan Oblak The Slovenian international is widely regarded as one of the finest goalkeepers in the world. However it is difficult to see Atletico selling both Oblak and Antoine Griezmann to United this summer. Bongarts/Getty

8/12 Jasper Cillessen Repeatedly linked with a move to Manchester during Louis van Gaal's reign, Cillessen has made just 1 La Liga appearance since quitting Ajax for Barcelona. Would likely be a more affordable option. Getty

9/12 Ederson Manchester City are thought to be leading the race to sign Benfica's Ederson. But with United also in need of a new keeper, it would not be surprising if United attempted to hijack the deal. Bongarts/Getty Images

10/12 Bernd Leno Still only 25, Leverkusen goalkeeper Leno is regarded as the eventual heir to Manuel Neuer in goal for Germany. A fine shot stopper. Bongarts/Getty

11/12 Diego Alves The 31-year-old has repeatedly been linked with a move to Untied over the years. If Jose Mourinho is unable to land other targets, he may well turn to the Brazilian veteran. Getty Images

12/12 Jack Butland Butland's brilliant form at the end of 2015 saw him tipped to replace De Gea at United. An ankle injury meant he dropped off the radar somewhat, but with the player close to a return to action, United could make their move this summer. Getty Images

Mourinho is planning to ring the changes for United’s trip to Southampton, with Paul Pogba absent because of the death of his father on Friday.

Daley Blind will be among those rested at St Mary's but Marouane Fellaini will return, having served a three match-suspension.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Marcos Rojo (both knee), Ashley Young (hamstring), Luke Shaw (foot) and Tim Fosu-Mensah (shoulder) are all out through injury.