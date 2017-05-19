Chelsea’s David Luiz has splashed out in celebration of Chelsea’s recent Premier League title, spending more than £1m to buy his teammates luxury supercar keys.

The Brazilian commissioned a bespoke edition of 30 Senturions keys made especially for the Chelsea squad, manager Antonio Conte and club owner Roman Abramovich.

The wrist-worn supercar keys were handed out at Chelsea’s Cobham training base on Friday morning.

Cesc Fabregas with his Senturion wrist key ( Senturion )

Senturion specialises in “ultra-luxury wrist-wear” car keys and, starting at £38,000, cost more than most cars.

The keys, which feature a fusion of precious metals and advanced blue carbon fibre composites with each one personally engraved, will be linked to the Chelsea players’ various supercars.

Luiz customised his own Senturion key to feature solid 18-carat handcrafted rose gold and 198 black diamonds, synchronising it with his Mercedes AMG G Wagon. On the inside, its engraving reads: “God is Great, DL.”

Marcos Alonso models his new supercar key ( Senturion )

Senturion, who call their products “the most unique collectors item in the world”, normally only produce each series of their keys in limited editions of seven but made a special exception for Luiz.

Senturion’s Director of Communications, Ayla Varquin said: “It was very generous of David to commission special Senturion pieces for his team-mates.

“While normally we produce editions of only seven pieces, in this case it was our pleasure to create a custom edition of 30 for his Chelsea team-mates.”