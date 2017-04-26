David Moyes hit with FA charge after comments made to female BBC reporter

David Moyes has been charged by the FA in relation to comments made to a female BBC reporter last month.

An official statement from the governing body alleges that the Sunderland manager's comments were "improper and/or threatening and/or brought the game into disrepute".

It read: "David Moyes has been charged in relation to comments made after the game against Burnley on 18 March 2017.

"It is alleged the Sunderland manager’s remarks were improper and/or threatening and/or brought the game into disrepute, contrary to FA Rule E3(1)."

Moyes was forced to apologise to BBC Newcastle's Vicki Sparks after footage from a camera phone appeared to show the Scot threatening to “slap” her after a press interview following the Black Cats' 0-0 home draw with Burnley on March 18.

Moyes appeared to take exception to Sparks’ final question as she asked whether the presence of club chairman Ellis Short in the stands made him feel under additional pressure.

Moyes gave a non-committal answer in front of the cameras before ending the interview. He can then be heard telling Sparks off-camera: “It was getting a wee bit naughty at the end there so just watch yourself.

“You still might get a slap even though you’re a woman. Careful the next time you come in.”

Although it is understood that Sparks herself did not complain to the club, her BBC colleagues were displeased when they heard the audio and subsequently accused the 53-year-old of bullying.

The club later confirmed that Moyes had apologised to Ms Sparks in person before he revealed his profound regret at the episode in a subsequent press conference.

"In the heat of the moment, I made a mistake in my comment to a BBC reporter which I profoundly regret," he said. "I was disappointed with myself for it. I subsequently phoned the reporter and apologised, which she accepted. It’s not my character, it’s not my type, as most people know. Once again, I apologised for it.

"I think people who know me would say what I’m about. In the heat of the moment, I used the wrong words."

Moyes has until 6pm next Wednesday to respond to the charge.