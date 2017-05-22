  1. Sport
David Moyes resigns as Sunderland boss following Premier League relegation

The Black Cats have parted company with the Scot as they plan for life in the Championship

Where did it all go wrong for David Moyes?

  • 1/10 Where did it all go wrong for David Moyes?

    Getty Images

  • 2/10 A popular appointment

    David Moyes replaced Sam Allardyce in time for the new season and was initially well received by Sunderland fans.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 3/10 Defeat on the opening day

    Sunderland conceded an own goal in the last few minutes to lose 2-1 to Manchester City on the opening day.

    Getty Images

  • 4/10 Danger signals

    Sunderland lost their next game, to Bournemouth. When asked if Sunderland fans should be worried about a season-long relegation struggle, he surprisingly answered: "Well, they would probably be right."

    Getty Images

  • 5/10 A poor transfer window

    Sunderland didn't spend well in the transfer window. Veterans like Steven Pienaar and Joleon Lescott struggled, while £8m signings Darron Gibson and Bryan Oviedo failed to impress.

    Getty Images

  • 6/10 Battered by Burnley

    Sunderland ended 2016 in 18th-place, and were thrashed by newly promoted Burnley 4-1 on New Year's Eve.

    Getty Images

  • 7/10 BBC scandal

    Moyes landed himself in hot water when he was recorded threatening to give a BBC reporter a "slap" for asking searching questions.

    Getty Images

  • 8/10 Relegation

    Relegation from the Premier League was confirmed with a listless 1-0 home defeat to Bournemouth, at the end of April.

    Getty Images

  • 9/10 Final day blues

    As if relegation wasn't bad enough, Chelsea were thrashed 5-1 on the final day of the season by champions-elect Chelsea.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 10/10 The end

    Sunderland announced Moyes had resigned the day after the 2016/17 season ended.

    Getty Images

Moyes has resigned and Sunderland will look for a new manager

David Moyes has resigned as Sunderland manager following the Black Cats' relegation from the Premier League. 

The Wearsiders finished bottom of the league and Moyes admitted after the final-day defeat at Chelsea that he would be discussing his future with the club.

And those conversations, which took place in London on Monday morning, have resulted in the former Everton, Manchester United and Real Sociedad boss leaving his post. 

Speaking about the decision, club chairman Ellis Short stated: “I pursued the services of David Moyes for a considerable period prior to his appointment last summer, which makes the announcement of his departure difficult for everyone concerned.

“Having worked tirelessly throughout the campaign to avoid relegation from the Premier League, David has chosen to leave the club without compensation, which is testament to his character.

“In the days ahead we will take some time for reflection, and then focus on recruitment and pre-season as we prepare for our Championship campaign. We wish David well in the future.”

David Moyes said: “I would like to thank Ellis Short and the Board for giving me the opportunity to manage Sunderland and the fans for always being so passionately supportive of their club.

“I wish the players and my successor well in their efforts towards promotion back to the Premier League”.

The 54-year-old Glaswegian came 20th out of 20 in The Independent's managerial season rankings, published Monday.

