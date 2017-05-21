David Moyes has revealed that Sunderland were aware of the plan to take John Terry off in the 26th minute of the captain’s last game for Chelsea, but refused to be drawn on his own future, as he merely said after this 5-1 defeat to the new champions that meetings would take place over the next few days.

In what was an idea put forward by Terry himself, the departing Chelsea legend was brought off at a minute decided upon in order to represent his squad number, and to afford him the full acknowledgement of the Stamford Bridge crowd. Asked did the moment upset the rhythm of the game, Moyes said “a little bit”.

“I think John Terry in his own way deserves a great send-off,” the Sunderland manager added. “He got it today. We did know it was coming. If you look it's Diego Costa asked him to kick it out. He actually did it about 15 seconds too early.

“No [problems]. We knew it was happening.”

Moyes admitted that it is “good” that the season is over, as a campaign that has brought the first relegation of his career ended with another hammering, even though he insisted the result was “harsh” on Sunderland and complained that Chelsea’s fifth - the second by substitute Michy Batshuayi - was offside. He did not add any other details, however, on whether he is staying.

“It's good it's over. We're squeezing every ounce out of the players. Every ounce we're squeezing to try to keep us in games, try to win games, try to have a way of playing to stop the opposition and be effective ourselves. We've squeezed every ounce out of the players to try to get them to get some results.

Manquillo gave Sunderland a shock lead ( Getty )

“I'm a man who has just finished losing a game today and I'm gutted I lost the game and the way we've lost it. That's how I feel. I'm gutted we've been relegated, really disappointed the way the season's gone. But you know? What do you do? Football has has winners and it has people who lose. Look at Chelsea. They're winning today. I hope in the future we're involved in something similar.

“Sometime this week we'll meet. Hopefully a few days' time.

“I actually thought that for long periods we did okay in the game. If you look – goal five is definitely offside. I've had a chance to see it. Goal three is really questionable. In fact, on another day you'd definitely get it offside as well. I think the result's harsh on us. It feels harsh and a little bit unjust, because I think the players did a good job in trying to stay in the game for periods of the game.

“We were up against a better team, champions. We're at the bottom and that gulf was always going to show at some time in the game.”