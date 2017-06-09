David Moyes, the former Sunderland manager, has been fined £30,000 by the Football Association for his “slap” comment towards a female journalist in March.

Following a 0-0 draw with Burnley, the 54-year-old Scot told the BBC's Vicki Sparks: “You were just getting a wee bit naughty at the end there, so just watch yourself. You still might get a slap even though you're a woman. Careful the next time you come in.”

Moyes, who resigned as the Wearside club's manager following relegation from the Premier League last month, expressed his “deep regret” over the incident after video footage of the incident came to light.

Watch the interview that preceded David Moyes ' 'slap' comments

The former Everton and Manchester United manager was subsequently charged by the FA in relation to the comments, which were alleged to be “improper and/or threatening and/or brought the game into disrepute”.

Moyes denied the charge but it was found proven following a hearing by the governing body's independent regulatory commission.

The Scot was contrite about the incident when questioned at a subsequent press conference. He said: “In the heat of the moment, I made a mistake in my comments to a BBC reporter, which I profoundly regret. I was disappointed with myself for it.

“I subsequently phoned the reporter and apologised, which she accepted. It's not my character, it's not my type, as most people know and once again I apologise for it.”

The club described Moyes' conduct as “wholly unacceptable” but stood by him as he attempted - in vain - to preserve Sunderland's Premier League status.

An FA statement following Moyes' sanction read: “David Moyes has been fined £30,000 in relation to comments he made after the Sunderland versus Burnley game on March 18, 2017.

“It was alleged his remarks were improper and/or threatening and/or brought the game into disrepute, contrary to FA rule E3(1).

“He denied the charge, however it was found proven following an independent regulatory commission hearing.”

Additional reporting by PA