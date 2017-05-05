David Moyes will make a decision on his Sunderland future at the end of the season as doubts remain whether he will still be their manager for the start of their Championship campaign after holding talks over his future with club owner, Ellis Short, he has confirmed.

Sunderland’s relegation from the Premier League was confirmed last weekend after the Black Cats suffered a 1-0 defeat by Bournemouth, meaning that Hull’s 0-0 draw with Southampton was enough to condemn Moyes’s side to the second tier.

Moyes immediately cast doubt over his future, adding after the match that his only hope was to ensure Sunderland were in position to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking, but after speaking with Short and chief executive Martin Bain this week, Moyes confirmed that he retains the backing of the club’s board.

"Ellis and the board want me to stay," Moyes said. "I don't know what you mean by 'decision'. I've got a four-year contract so I don't know what you're talking about 'a decision'."

However, Moyes did not fully confirm that he will be staying at the Stadium of Light, with a second meeting pencilled in for the end of the season where the club will outline what their plan for rebuilding the squad is to Moyes, which looks likely to sway whether he will stay or go.

"I'll know more come the end of the season, once we see exactly what we're able to deal with, what we can work with, then we'll know exactly what we can do," he said.

"Right from the start we said it looked like there was a rebuilding job to be done. Hopefully we can get that going.

"I know what needs to be done to get back in the Premier League, I know the requirements, but we've only had initial talks.

Sunderland are the first team to be relegated from the Premier League this season ( Getty )

"We plan to meet again in the next couple of weeks. We were deflated, I wouldn't say it was an uplifting kind of meeting. We weren't there for that, we were there to talk business and none of us were happy because we're disappointed we got relegated."