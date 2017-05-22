  1. Sport
  2. Football
  3. Premier League

David Moyes resigns as the manager of Sunderland: Where did it all go wrong for Moyes at the Stadium of Light?

We look at the key moments which cost Moyes his job at Sunderland

Where did it all go wrong for David Moyes?

  • 1/10 Where did it all go wrong for David Moyes?

  • 2/10 A popular appointment

    David Moyes replaced Sam Allardyce in time for the new season and was initially well received by Sunderland fans.

  • 3/10 Defeat on the opening day

    Sunderland conceded an own goal in the last few minutes to lose 2-1 to Manchester City on the opening day.

  • 4/10 Danger signals

    Sunderland lost their next game, to Bournemouth. When asked if Sunderland fans should be worried about a season-long relegation struggle, he surprisingly answered: "Well, they would probably be right."

  • 5/10 A poor transfer window

    Sunderland didn't spend well in the transfer window. Veterans like Steven Pienaar and Joleon Lescott struggled, while £8m signings Darron Gibson and Bryan Oviedo failed to impress.

  • 6/10 Battered by Burnley

    Sunderland ended 2016 in 18th-place, and were thrashed by newly promoted Burnley 4-1 on New Year's Eve.

  • 7/10 BBC scandal

    Moyes landed himself in hot water when he was recorded threatening to give a BBC reporter a "slap" for asking searching questions.

  • 8/10 Relegation

    Relegation from the Premier League was confirmed with a listless 1-0 home defeat to Bournemouth, at the end of April.

  • 9/10 Final day blues

    As if relegation wasn't bad enough, Chelsea were thrashed 5-1 on the final day of the season by champions-elect Chelsea.

  • 10/10 The end

    Sunderland announced Moyes had resigned the day after the 2016/17 season ended.

David Moyes has resigned as manager of Sunderland following the club's relegation from the Premier League.

Moyes' side finished bottom of the table after winning just six of their 38 games in a dismal campaign.

Former Everton boss Moyes took charge just last summer in the hope of reviving his career after failed spells at Manchester United and Real Sociedad.

Chairman Ellis Short said the departure of Moyes was "difficult for everyone concerned".

"Having worked tirelessly throughout the campaign to avoid relegation from the Premier League, David has chosen to leave the club without compensation, which is testament to his character," he said in a statement.

“In the days ahead we will take some time for reflection, and then focus on recruitment and pre-season as we prepare for our Championship campaign. We wish David well in the future.”

But where did it all go wrong for Moyes in his first season at the Stadium of Light?

See the gallery above for a timeline charting Moyes' downfall. 

