Dejan Lovren wanted an apology from Ross Barkley after Merseyside derby lunge

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has criticised Everton midfielder Ross Barkley for failing to apologise after a late challenge on the Croatian during Saturday's 3-1 Merseyside derby victory for the home side at Anfield.

"It was a tough challenge but we have seen it many times before," Lovren said after the England midfielder was fortunate to escape with just a yellow card from referee Anthony Taylor for the late lunge at his ankle.

"If you make a hard challenge, then be open about it and say sorry or something like that. Don't talk to the referee and say it was not a foul. I think everyone saw it, especially me, but now it is over."

Liverpool vs Everton player ratings







22 show all Liverpool vs Everton player ratings









































1/22 Simon Mignolet – 6 out of 10 Made a handful of important saves – only beaten by Pennington’s close range strike.

2/22 Nathaniel Clyne – 5 out of 10 Was pulled out of position at times and made a habit of playing very narrow.

3/22 Joel Matip – 6 out of 10 His work rate was relentless and he kept Lukaku out of the game.

4/22 Dejan Lovren – 7 out of 10 Committed to every challenge and loose ball – courageous defending throughout.

5/22 James Milner – 6 out of 10 It was a classic Milner display – passed well, held his shape and worked hard.

6/22 Emre Can – 4 out of 10 Ruthlessly crashed into challenges, tackled half-heartedly and lost possession continuously.

7/22 Lucas – 6 out of 10 Read the game very well – dropped deep and opened up space in the midfield.

8/22 Georgino Wijnaldum – 5 out of 10 Drifted in and out of the game at times, but in possession he showed impressive vision and ability.

9/22 Sadio Mane – 7 out of 10 His opening goal was an example of his endless individual ability. Subbed off due to ankle injury.

10/22 Roberto Firmino – 6 out of 10 Worked hard to win possession, but his final product was sloppy at times.

11/22 Philippe Coutinho – 8 out of 10 Was Liverpool’s best player today – he was energetic, determined and his goal capped off a sublime performance.

12/22 Joel Robles – 4 out of 10 Was a victim of Liverpool’s sublime strike force but seemed out of position for all three of the home side's goals.

13/22 Matthew Pennington – 6 out of 10 Unexpectedly scored the equaliser, but then he was beaten by Coutinho for Liverpool’s second.

14/22 Ashley Williams – 6 out of 10 Tackled relentlessly and made countless clearances. However, some of his tackles looked dangerous.

15/22 Phil Jagielka – 7 out of 10 He cleared shots off the line, leaped in front of shots and saved the Everton side on numerous occasions.

16/22 Mason Holgate – 5 out of 10 Showed glimpses of brilliance going forward, but his countless deliveries into the box were over hit and out of control.

17/22 Tom Davies – 6 out of 10 Oozed with confidence and once again proved his prospects for the future. Still has plenty to learn, though.

18/22 Idrissa Gueye – 6 out of 10 Was a key element to Everton going forward, but he did drift out of position at times.

19/22 Leighton Baines – 5 out of 10 Played very deep, which resulted in a lack of width and menace for The Toffees on the front foot.

20/22 Ross Barkley – 6 out of 10 Should have been red carded just before the interval, but his performance improved sufficiently as the game progressed.

21/22 Romelu Lukaku – 4 out of 10 Showed no sign of being the Premier League’s scorer and caused few problems for the Liverpool defence.

22/22 Dominic Calvert-Lewin – 5 out of 10 Lacked service from the midfield, but the striker was invisible at times.

Winger Sadio Mane could join midfielders Adam Lallana and Jordan Henderson on the sidelines and miss Wednesday's league clash against Bournemouth at Anfield after falling awkwardly during the second half against the Toffees.

With third-placed Liverpool trailing league leaders Chelsea by 10 points, Lovren believes injuries to key players have hurt his side's title bid this season.

"If you don't have injuries, you will be in the place of Chelsea," the 27-year-old Croatian added.

"You need to be lucky in football but we played against Everton without (Jordan) Henderson and (Adam) Lallana, who are massive players for us and we showed we can play against everyone with other players.

"Now we need to show our qualities in our mind and repeat it against Bournemouth."

Reuters