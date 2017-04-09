Dele Alli stands on the brink of something 'special' as Tottenham's golden boy continues to shine

By the time Harry Kane entered the fray at White Hart Lane on Saturday – returning from a three-week injury lay-off – Tottenham’s victory was all but assured. Mauricio Pochettino’s men had fired four past their London rivals Watford who, just four days prior, had impressed at home against a notoriously stubborn West Brom side.

It was a rounded and dynamic performance from Tottenham, with every white shirt dancing to the beat of the same drum – one that has been fastidiously orchestrated by Pochettino these past few weeks as Spurs continue to chase Chelsea. If the win at the Liberty Stadium had demonstrated Tottenham’s mental “character” – as the Argentine had said – Saturday’s victory reaffirmed the togetherness that now underpins the side.

That Tottenham have scored 17 goals from their last five games, without Kane in the equation, bears testament to the load of responsibility that is now being shared across the entirety of the team. From man-of-the match Kevin Trippier to the effervescent Son Heung-Min, Tottenham’s players demonstrated on Saturday their ability to function as what Pochettino calls a “collective unit”.

But no-one has blossomed under the aura of their own talent more than Dele Alli this season. Firing home a delicious curled effort to open the scoring on Saturday, the 20-year-old’s performance was yet another reminder of how much the player has matured.

Indeed, the past three weeks have seen the youngster reach unseen heights, thriving in the absence of Kane – a player it has previously been suggested his finest form depended on. Unlike earlier in the season, when Alli struggled to influence games without Kane playing in front him, the midfielder has flourished in the past three weeks since the forward injured his ankle against Millwall.

It fell to Alli on Saturday to break the deadlock against an initially resilient Watford side while the player’s late strike at the Liberty Stadium three days earlier kick-started Tottenham’s sensational turnaround.

Alli is looking more and more like a leader, despite his youth, and Tottenham are all the better for it. “He’s a special [player],” Pochettino said after the game. “He’s a bit different to all the players that play now at his age. He’s so experienced. His energy, his character, his quality. I think he is a unique player. He’s different to another, it’s so difficult to compare to another.”

Alli celebrates scoring Tottenham's first goal in the easy win over Watford (Getty)

The youngster’s strike on Saturday was also the first of his 16 league goals this season to come from outside of the penalty area. With growing confidence comes greater belief in one’s own ability and there’s no doubt that Alli is only just beginning to uncover the outer reaches of his “unique” talent.

Most impressively, Alli has now been involved in 40 Premier League goals this season - more than Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and David Beckham combined had managed as 20-year-olds. Lampard conceded on Sunday morning that the youngster is “a special player” and “better than me when I was 20, that’s for sure”.

Pochettino went further and argued that Alli is now the best player of his age in Europe. “I think today, his age and with his stats, I think so. If not he’s the best, he’s one of the best for sure.”

Pochettino has hailed Alli as arguably the greatest European player of his age (Getty)

Nonetheless, the Argentine warned that the player still has much to learn - as does any young gun tipped for the future. “He’s a great. First of all a great kid, I think he’s a lovely, lovely person. And then he is a great player. And then, he is so young he can improve a lot, he can learn a lot, his potential is massive. But everyday he’s improving, and every day he gets more mature. He’s improving in his skills but in his character as well.”

Injury and attitude are, perhaps, the only two factors that can now stop Alli from rising to greater heights, as Graeme Souness argued after Saturday's game, but there’s no denying that the youngster is on the brink of something special. Only time will tell how good he can become.